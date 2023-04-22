Meet Chintan Bhikhubhai Kankad aka Prem Kumar, began working at 12 to make ends meet, became film producer at just 18

Chintan Bhikubhai Kankad aka Prem Kumar

Chintan Bhikubhai Kankad, popularly known as Prem Kumar, is not the quintessential movie producer. The 25-year-old is different in many aspects, the least of which is his youth. Film producers udually come from money, or at least a background in filmmaking. Prem Kumar had neither of these and yet despite that, he was able to become a film producer while he was still a teenager.

Prem Kumar had always dreamt of being involved in cinema. When he was not even a teenager, studying in class 8, he was fascinated by the technical side of filmmaking, ranging from camera pans to jump cuts and long shots. However, his humble background meant that he had to start working at the age of 12 and juggle studies along with it.

In 2016, Prem Kumar, with no experience in filmmaking, produced a Gujarati film titled Koi Aane Parnavo. He was just 18 at the time. Directed by Hirabhai Maniya, the film was released in theatres on October 14, 2016. The dramedy followed the search for a bride for a simple boy named Bhurabhai and starred Zeel Joshi, Kalpesh Rajgor, Anjali, and Abhay Chandarana among others. While not a success at the box office, the film did help Prem Kumar realise his dream of entering the film world.

He continued to study alongside and completed his engineering degree a few years later. Following this, he realised his dream of being an entrepreneur, starting his own company – Aradhana, without any financial assistance from family or friends. He currently runs four businesses: Aradhana Fashion, Aradhana Glow Sign, Aradhana Physiotherapist, and Aradhana Jari. As per India Today, Aradhana Fashion has a factory worth 10 crores, churning out a 50 crore-worth turnover, and employed over 450 people in 2022.

Last year, speaking with India Today, the filmmaker-cum-entrepreneur had said, “I think what carried me through is the love for my family and my dedication to seeing them out of financial struggles. My family’s support has been instrumental in motivating me through the tough days, and that keeps me going. I strongly believe that the success so far is just the beginning, miles to walk ahead, and many more industries to explore.”