Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Meet Chintan Bhikhubhai Kankad aka Prem Kumar, began working at 12 to make ends meet, became film producer at just 18

Chintan Bhikubhai Kankad, popularly known as Prem Kumar, became a movie producer at just 18.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

Meet Chintan Bhikhubhai Kankad aka Prem Kumar, began working at 12 to make ends meet, became film producer at just 18
Chintan Bhikubhai Kankad aka Prem Kumar

Chintan Bhikubhai Kankad, popularly known as Prem Kumar, is not the quintessential movie producer. The 25-year-old is different in many aspects, the least of which is his youth. Film producers udually come from money, or at least a background in filmmaking. Prem Kumar had neither of these and yet despite that, he was able to become a film producer while he was still a teenager.

Prem Kumar had always dreamt of being involved in cinema. When he was not even a teenager, studying in class 8, he was fascinated by the technical side of filmmaking, ranging from camera pans to jump cuts and long shots. However, his humble background meant that he had to start working at the age of 12 and juggle studies along with it.

In 2016, Prem Kumar, with no experience in filmmaking, produced a Gujarati film titled Koi Aane Parnavo. He was just 18 at the time. Directed by Hirabhai Maniya, the film was released in theatres on October 14, 2016. The dramedy followed the search for a bride for a simple boy named Bhurabhai and starred Zeel Joshi, Kalpesh Rajgor, Anjali, and Abhay Chandarana among others. While not a success at the box office, the film did help Prem Kumar realise his dream of entering the film world.

He continued to study alongside and completed his engineering degree a few years later. Following this, he realised his dream of being an entrepreneur, starting his own company – Aradhana, without any financial assistance from family or friends. He currently runs four businesses: Aradhana Fashion, Aradhana Glow Sign, Aradhana Physiotherapist, and Aradhana Jari. As per India Today, Aradhana Fashion has a factory worth 10 crores, churning out a 50 crore-worth turnover, and employed over 450 people in 2022.

Last year, speaking with India Today, the filmmaker-cum-entrepreneur had said, “I think what carried me through is the love for my family and my dedication to seeing them out of financial struggles. My family’s support has been instrumental in motivating me through the tough days, and that keeps me going. I strongly believe that the success so far is just the beginning, miles to walk ahead, and many more industries to explore.”

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
'Super cute' Urfi Javed in old pics from college days shocks fans: 'Tab allergy nahi thi kapdo se..'
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Alia Bhatt explores London with Ranbir Kapoor, shops for Raha; netizens ask 'baby kahan gaya?'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.