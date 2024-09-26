Meet boy, UPSC aspirant who underwent 7 surgeries, won Rs 10000000 but failed to...

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 16 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan found its first crorepati in Chander Prakash, a 22-year-old UPSC aspirant from Jammu & Kashmir. Sony Entertainment Television On Wednesday posted videos on social media of KBC host Amitabh Bachchan announcing Chander Prakash's win.

In the video shared on Instagram, Bachchan can be seen standing in front of the audience and screaming '1 crore'. The audience cheered and clapped for Chander who was equally ecsastic. ""Gale lagjaiyyye aap humare (let's hug)" said Amitabh to crorepati Chander. The video was posted with the caption, "Iss season ke pehle Crorepati, Chander Parkash ko hum sab ki ore se hardik shubhkaamnaye (This season's first crorepati, best wishes to Chander Prakash from us)!"

Another clip revealed that Chander not only won Rs 1 crore but also a car. Amitabh Bachchan then proceeded to ask him the Rs 7 crore question, although the question was not shown in the clip. The crucial Rs 1 crore question that sealed Chander's fate as the season's first crorepati was: "The largest city in which country is not its capital but a port with an Arabic name that means 'abode of peace'?" The options were A) Somalia, B) Oman, C) Tanzania, and D) Brunei. Chander used the 'Double Dip' lifeline and correctly answered Tanzania.

Following this, Amitabh Bachchan asked him the Rs 7 crore question: "Who was the first recorded child born to English parents in North America in 1587?" Chander, uncertain of the answer and with no lifelines remaining, chose to quit the game. When prompted to guess, he picked option A) Virginia Dare, which turned out to be correct.

Chander’s journey on the show was nothing short of inspiring. As reported by Times of India, he shared his struggles with health problems, including a blockage in his intestine at birth. He has undergone seven surgeries and still faces intestinal issues, with doctors advising him to undergo an eighth surgery.

