Meet boy, UPSC aspirant who underwent 7 surgeries, won Rs 10000000 but failed to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Work-life balance: This country has set global standard with 24.7-hour work-week

After UP, Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh makes it mandatory for…

'Certificate can be issued to Kangana Ranaut's Emergency if...': CBFC to Bombay HC

Mumbai court sentences Sanjay Raut to 15 days imprisonment in defamation case

Mumbai rains: 'So cute': Viral video shows giant lizard roaming in housing society, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Work-life balance: This country has set global standard with 24.7-hour work-week

Work-life balance: This country has set global standard with 24.7-hour work-week

After UP, Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh makes it mandatory for…

After UP, Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh makes it mandatory for…

'Certificate can be issued to Kangana Ranaut's Emergency if...': CBFC to Bombay HC

'Certificate can be issued to Kangana Ranaut's Emergency if...': CBFC to Bombay HC

10 Indian states with highest employment rate

10 Indian states with highest employment rate

Three IIMs, ISB Hyderabad listed among top 100 universities for MBA courses 

Three IIMs, ISB Hyderabad listed among top 100 universities for MBA courses 

Seven life skills you should learn before turning 25 

Seven life skills you should learn before turning 25 

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jigra: From Alia Bhatt's kickass stunts to her sibling bond with Vedang Raina, best moments from trailer

Jigra: From Alia Bhatt's kickass stunts to her sibling bond with Vedang Raina, best moments from trailer

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet Bollywood actress, one of India’s first supermodel, was considered for Bond Girl, never worked with SRK, Salman

Meet Bollywood actress, one of India’s first supermodel, was considered for Bond Girl, never worked with SRK, Salman

'Certificate can be issued to Kangana Ranaut's Emergency if...': CBFC to Bombay HC

'Certificate can be issued to Kangana Ranaut's Emergency if...': CBFC to Bombay HC

Jigra: From Alia Bhatt's kickass stunts to her sibling bond with Vedang Raina, best moments from trailer

Jigra: From Alia Bhatt's kickass stunts to her sibling bond with Vedang Raina, best moments from trailer

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet boy, UPSC aspirant who underwent 7 surgeries, won Rs 10000000 but failed to...

He has undergone seven surgeries and still faces intestinal issues, with doctors advising him to undergo an eighth surgery.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

Meet boy, UPSC aspirant who underwent 7 surgeries, won Rs 10000000 but failed to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 16 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan found its first crorepati in Chander Prakash, a 22-year-old UPSC aspirant from Jammu & Kashmir. Sony Entertainment Television On Wednesday posted videos on social media of KBC host Amitabh Bachchan announcing Chander Prakash's win.

In the video shared on Instagram, Bachchan can be seen standing in front of the audience and screaming '1 crore'. The audience cheered and clapped for Chander who was equally ecsastic. ""Gale lagjaiyyye aap humare (let's hug)" said Amitabh to crorepati Chander. The video was posted with the caption, "Iss season ke pehle Crorepati, Chander Parkash ko hum sab ki ore se hardik shubhkaamnaye (This season's first crorepati, best wishes to Chander Prakash from us)!"

Another clip revealed that Chander not only won Rs 1 crore but also a car. Amitabh Bachchan then proceeded to ask him the Rs 7 crore question, although the question was not shown in the clip. The crucial Rs 1 crore question that sealed Chander's fate as the season's first crorepati was: "The largest city in which country is not its capital but a port with an Arabic name that means 'abode of peace'?" The options were A) Somalia, B) Oman, C) Tanzania, and D) Brunei. Chander used the 'Double Dip' lifeline and correctly answered Tanzania.

Following this, Amitabh Bachchan asked him the Rs 7 crore question: "Who was the first recorded child born to English parents in North America in 1587?" Chander, uncertain of the answer and with no lifelines remaining, chose to quit the game. When prompted to guess, he picked option A) Virginia Dare, which turned out to be correct.

Chander’s journey on the show was nothing short of inspiring. As reported by Times of India, he shared his struggles with health problems, including a blockage in his intestine at birth. He has undergone seven surgeries and still faces intestinal issues, with doctors advising him to undergo an eighth surgery.

Chander Prakash, 22, UPSC aspirant is said to be hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. During his appearance, he shared a touching story about the numerous health challenges he has faced. Born with a blockage in his intestine, he has undergone seven surgeries and is advised to prepare for an eighth due to ongoing intestinal issues. With commendable resilience, Chander continues to navigate his health struggles, including a heart condition. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who showed the power of AI, his clients are not just companies like Tesla, Meta, Uber, even US Government

Meet man who showed the power of AI, his clients are not just companies like Tesla, Meta, Uber, even US Government

'Please forgive me': World's richest man Elon Musk apologises to Indian billionaire, know why

'Please forgive me': World's richest man Elon Musk apologises to Indian billionaire, know why

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get discounts up to 60% on best washing machines, TVs and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get discounts up to 60% on best washing machines, TVs and more

This Indian state has Asia's oldest railway network, it Is built by...

This Indian state has Asia's oldest railway network, it Is built by...

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jigra: From Alia Bhatt's kickass stunts to her sibling bond with Vedang Raina, best moments from trailer

Jigra: From Alia Bhatt's kickass stunts to her sibling bond with Vedang Raina, best moments from trailer

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steal the show at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere in London

In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steal the show at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere in London

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement