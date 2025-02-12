This super talented actor is at a point in his career where he can easily switch to super-stardom. His next film might be the biggest this year.

Though Bollywood is still relying on its big five—Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn—for superhits, the younger generation of actors are silently occupying the superstar status. Actors such as Kartik Aryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Shahid Kapoor have delivered big hits and now are the contenders for the top spot. One among them is different though!

We are talking about Vicky Kaushal who has surprised everyone with his range in a very short span of time. Imagine a film like Masaan, which released in 2015. It was totally unconventional, but his acting and seriousness fetched all the right gazes. Within a span of 3-4 years, he dazzled everyone with his work in films such as Raman Raghav 2.0, Raazi, Manmarziyaan and Sanju.

Though he has been working in films since 2012, his big break came with 2019 megahit Uri-The Surgical Strike, a film that ruled the box office and established Vicky Kaushal as a star to watch out for. He hasn’t looked back since then.

Interestingly, Vicky didn't know how to swim when he was cast in Masaan by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, and he had a to play a role that involved jumping in the river Ganga. However, we all know how well he managed it.

Apart from this, he is also well educated and has an engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunications.

He has strengthened his position as an actor and star in recent years and is now ready for another turning point in his career. His soon to be released film Chhaava has captured everyone’s imagination and is ready to score big numbers at the ticket window. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is all set to hit the screens on February 14, 2025. If the impact of the trailer is anything to go by, Chhaava is likely to open big, and one shouldn’t be surprised if it turns out to be the biggest opener of recent times.

Vicky Kaushal has definitely come a long way, but he is just beginning his journey to super stardom.

