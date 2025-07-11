Meet Bollywood’s richest star kid who owns biggest luxury car collection, will make his directorial debut with this film, not Alia, Ranbir, Ananya

IND vs ENG: Joe Root scripts history, England star breaks Rahul Dravid's all-time Test catch record
While often we see most star kids showing off their luxury lifestyle and trying to portray themselves as actors who ‘struggled’, there is one star kid who has risen above all this and emerged as the richest star kid who owns a staggering collection of luxuries. Hrithik Roshan, son of filmmaker and veteran actor Rakesh Roshan, has now reportedly become the richest star kid in Bollywood, who has a whopping net worth of Rs 3130 crore, said a GQ India report.
With his debut film, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai which released in 2000, he became an overnight star and garnered love and popularity. Since then he has given multiple hits, including Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and War, making him one of the top Bollywood actors. However, his income sources are beyond just films. He earned around Rs 50 crore from two of his highest grossing films, War and Fighter. He took Rs 48 crore from War and Rs 50 crore for Fighter.
His major earnings come from brand endorsements, high-value real estate, his production house Filmkraft, and his fitness and lifestyle label HRX, all of which is estimated to be worth Rs 7300 crore. With such a massive amount, the ZNMD actor own a Rs 100 crore sea-facing bungalow, a ‘sky villa’ in Mumbai and a lavish farmhouse in Lonavala. He has the biggest luxury car collection in Bollywood including a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series 2, Mercedes Maybach, and Maserati Spyder.
Hrithik’s new venture, War 2, for which he is gearing up, will have new entries like South Cinema star Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. In a major move, Hrithik has taken the helm of his father’s directorial legacy with the announcement of Krrish 4, which will see him taking the director’s reign as well as acting. This comes after his father Rakesh Roshan annoucned retirement from directing.
Silently, Hrithik has earned a name for himself through his style and professional approach.