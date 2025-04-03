Forbes Billionaire List 2025 mentions world’s 3028 dollar billionaires among whom 205 are from India and even among them few belong to the entertainment industry. The man in question is a producer who started with making toothbrushes but now richer than all the Bollywood Khans.

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, Bhaijan Salman Khan, and not even Big B Amitabh Bachchan is Bollywood's only billionaire and richest man, but indeed a film producer. Forbes Billionaire List 2025 mentions world’s 3028 dollar billionaires among whom 205 are from India and even among them few belong to the entertainment industry. The man in question is a producer who started with making toothbrushes but now richer than all the Bollywood Khans.

Bollywood's richest man, not among Khans

Forbes Billionaire List mentioned only one individual from the Bollywood film industry with wealth of more than billion dollars. He is renowned Indian film producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Ronnie Screwvala. The media magnate has a wealth of over USD 1.5 billion (Rs 128,158,513,500). Basically, he is the richest person in the Hindi film industry. For the reference, Shah Rukh Khan has USD 770 million (Rs 65,892,225,000), Salman Khan has USD 390 million (Rs 33,292,275,000), and Amir Khan has USD 220 million (Rs 18,796,950,000). Their combined net worth is USD 1.38 billion (118,265,103,000).

Who is Ronnie Screwvala?

Born in Bombay in 1956, Screwvala began his entrepreneurial journey by manufacturing toothbrushes in the late 70s. In the early 80s, as colour TV arrived in India courtesy of the Asian Games, Screwvala capitalised on the boom of cable TV by pioneering the concept across Indian metros. This paved the way for his entry into the entertainment sector. In 1990, he founded UTV, which later became UTV Motion Pictures. Over the next two decades, the production houses gave iconic films like Swades, Rang De Basanti, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Jodhaa Akbar, Fashion, Delhi Belly, and Barfim, as well as TV shows such as Shanti, Hip Hip Hurray, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Khichdi, and Shararat.

However, he sold his first production company to Disney in a deal that involved billions and five years later opened RSVP Movies. This new banner also had under its belt hits like Uri, Sam Bahadur, Kedarnath, The Sky Is Pink, and others. After decades he made his screen debut with Shark Tank India as one of the sharks.

How Ronnie Screwvala became so rich?

However, even after being the richest man in Bollwyood, the film industry is not the only source of money for the reputed 68-year-old producer. He has been an investor for many startups like UpGrad, Unilazer, and USports. As all these companies have made a mark in their fields, his massive success is owed to their growth.