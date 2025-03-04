He lent his voice to superstars like Aamir Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jackie Shroff, among others, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. However, a tragic incident led him to abruptly quit singing.

Bollywood has witnessed the meteoric rise and fall of many talented artists. One such gem is the playback singer behind the iconic hit "I Am a Disco Dancer", whose popularity knew no borders. He lent his voice to superstars like Aamir Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jackie Shroff, among others, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. However, a tragic incident led him to abruptly quit singing. But his legacy lives on through his sons, who are now making waves in the music industry. They have composed music for popular projects like Mismatched and Call My Bae, carrying forward their father's musical heritage.

Who is Vijay Benedict?

Vijay Benedict, a renowned Indian playback singer, lent his voice to over 35 Bollywood films during the 1980s and early 1990s. Born into a North Indian Christian family in Allahabad, he spent his formative years studying in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, eventually graduating in Business Management. He burst onto the music scene with the 1982 blockbuster film Disco Dancer, the iconic title track "I Am a Disco Dancer" for Mithun Chakraborty. This breakthrough collaboration was helmed by director Babbar Subhash and music maestro Bappi Lahiri.

After this, there was no looking back as he went on to become the go-to playback singer for Mithun Chakraborty's films, often working with the Babbar Subhash-Bappi Lahiri duo. His versatility also led to collaborations with other esteemed music directors like Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Anand-Milind, and Nadeem-Shravan, singing for top actors like Govinda, Jackie Shroff, and Aamir Khan.



What led Vijay Benedict to quit playback singing?

Not only singles, his impressive discography includes duets with female vocalists Alisha Chinai, Asha Bhosle, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Parvati Khan, as well as male singers Amit Kumar and Kumar Sanu. However, his successful 10-year run as a playback singer struck tragedy in 1991 when his brother fell victim to a mafia gang's brutality in Germany. This devastating event led him to abandon his singing career. Instead, he rediscovered his spiritual roots, channeling his voice into gospel singing, using his talent to spread faith and inspiration.



Vijay Benedict's sons-RUUH and JOH

Vijay Benedict's musical legacy is being carried forward by his sons, RUUH and JOH, a talented music composer duo. They have recently composed the soulful love track, Gumshudah, for the popular streaming show, Mismatched, and previously created music for the hit series, Call My Bae, starring Ananya Panday. The brothers revealed that their upbringing in a music-filled household, with their father, a legendary Bollywood playback singer, as a constant source of inspiration, has shaped their creative approach. Although his iconic songs, such as I'm a Disco Dancer", spark their imagination, they deliberately avoid relying on briefs or references, instead opting to carve out their unique musical path.