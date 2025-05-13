Taking to her Instagram handle, this veteran actress posted a video of herself looking at the ensemble she would wear on the red carpet of Cannes 2025.

Veteran actress Simi Garewal has shared glimpses of her red carpet look for the Cannes Film Festival, which begins Tuesday. She will walk the red carpet in celebration of the screening of the restored version of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri' in which she has starred.

The film that also starred Sharmila Tagore and Soumitra Chatterjee has been restored by Wes Anderson and Martin Scorsese. Taking to her Instagram handle, Garewal posted a video of herself looking at the ensemble she would wear on the red carpet, "So I've finally decided as to who will design my ensemble for the red carpet in Cannes!! It's on 19th May, when we present my film with Ray, 'Arranyer Din Ratri' restored by Wes Anderson, Martin Scorcese & Heritage Foundation. Because I love their aesthetics...I've chosen @karleofashion!," the 'Karz' actor wrote in her post.

The Film Heritage Foundation earlier announced that a restored 4K version of the 1970 film 'Aranyer Din Ratri' will be screened at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival. The film had Soumitra Chatterjee, Sharmila Tagore, and Rabi Ghosh in key roles.

The Instagram post shared by the Film Heritage Foundation read, "Satyajit Ray's masterpiece Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest, 1970) restored by The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project at L'Immagine Ritrovata in collaboration with Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films, and the The Criterion Collection."

Aranyer Din Ratri' is a 1970 adventure drama film by Satyajit Ray based on the novel of the same name by Sunil Gangopadhyay. The film was nominated for the Golden Bear for Best Film at the 20th Berlin International Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Simi Garewal is known for her works in Do Badan (1966), Saathi (1968), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Siddhartha (1972), Karz (1980) and Udeekaan (Punjabi film).

