Meet Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol who runs a successful business of…, owns assets worth Rs 300 crore

ENTERTAINMENT
Bobby Deol’s wife, Tanya Deol, is the strongest support and inspiration for him. She inherited Rs 300 crore assets and built her own career as an interior designer.
Bobby Deol, who was recently seen in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has captivated audiences with his unforgettable portrayal of Abrar Haque in Animal. The internet has named him 'Lord Bobby.' This movie has brought the actor back into the limelight like never before. While fans are celebrating his rebirth as one of Bollywood’s most powerful performers, his wife, Tanya, is also gaining attention. She is one of his strongest supporters and is an entrepreneur.
Bobby Deol and Tanya Ahuja tied the knot in 1996 after dating for six months. Tanya prefers to stay away from the constant media glare. She is rarely seen in public except at high-profile events, red carpets, or film screenings.
Tanya comes from a highly influential background. She is the daughter of the late Devendra Ahuja, a successful businessman and banker. Devendra Ahuja was the promoter of Centurion Bank and the Managing Director of 20th Century Finance, making him a prominent figure in India’s financial sector.
Reports indicate that when her father passed away in 2010, he left behind shares and properties valued at approximately Rs 300 crore, which were inherited by Tanya. Despite this immense wealth, Tanya decided to create her own path as an interior designer.
Bobby Deol was very fond of his wife. In one of his interviews with Times of India, he openly credited Tanya for his stability and success. He said, 'I am a very broad-minded person. I never stopped my wife from working, or subdued her, or made her feel less about herself. I am what I am because of my wife.'
