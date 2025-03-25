Bigg Boss contestants do all sorts of theatrics to grab eyeballs, but sometimes they go too far and invite troubles.

Bigg Boss is a popular show in many languages. Every year, many contestants try their luck in many versions of it. There is an online version of Bigg Boss as well. In short, it’s one show which is hugely popular across India and among the Indian diaspora in the world.

Contestants, who come from all walks of life, do anything and everything to catch the fancy of the audiences as it gives them instant fame and a thrust to their careers. We have seen participants doing all sorts of activities inside and outside the Bigg Boss house for eyeballs. However, such activities sometimes become tough on them as it also attracts the law authority’s attention.

One such incident has happened in Bengaluru where two Bigg Boss Kannada contestants—Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan G aka Bujjjjii—have come on the police’s radar after a reel featuring them has gone viral. In the reel, they have been shown holding a long stick. An FIR has been filed against them for causing disruption in public. They were questioned on Monday, March 24, following which they have been arrested.

The 18-second video was uploaded from Rajath’s Instagram account which led to a public uproar about law and order in the city.