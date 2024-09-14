Meet star, who made his Bollywood debut in Stree 2, his first wife died by suicide, was suspended by BJP because...

Pawan Singh is a populari Bhojpuri singer and actor, who rose to fame with his 'Lollypop Lagelu' song. He made his playback singing debut in Bollywood with 'Aayi Nai' track in Stree 2. Read on to know why he was suspended by BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Pawan Singh is a popular Bhojpuri singer, actor, and politician. Also known as Power Star, he released his first album named Odhaniya Wali in 1997 and rose to immense fame after his 2008 track 'Lollypop Lagelu' went viral across the nation. He has also given several hit songs such as 'Saniya Mirza Cut Nathuniya', 'Tumsa Koi Pyara', 'Lut Gaye', and 'Saree Se Tadi.' In 2007, Pawan had made his acting debut in the Bhojpuri film Rangilee Chunariya Tohre Naam, and since then, has starred in several successful Bhojpuri movies such as Pratigya, Crack Fighter, Sher Singh, Jung, Devra Bada Satawela, and others.

Though Pawan's first Hindi song titled Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai came out in 2020 and he has released a few other Hindi tracks, he made his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Stree 2. Along with Divya Kumar and Simran Choudhary, he sang the track Aayi Nai, composed by Sachin-Jigar and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, in the Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy. The song created a rage across the social media with several Instagram reels being made on it.

Talking about his personal life, Pawan Singh tied the knot for the first time with Neelam Singh in 2014, but after just three and a half months, she died by suicide in 2015. He married for the second time with Jyoti Singh in 2018, and even she filed for divorce with him in 2021. Jyoti even accused him of domestic violence and mental harassment. Though, the two have reconciled their differences and living together now. In a recent podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, the Power Star opened up on his first wife's suicide and said, "The person you lovingly referred to as Bhabhi was the goddess I found in my life. I lost that goddess, and it is impossible to find someone like her again. She is no longer in this world, and all I can say is that this was written in my destiny."

Pawan joined BJP in 2014 and was announced as the party's candidate from Asansol for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, he decided not to contest the polls from the West Bengal constituency without citing any specific reason for his withdrawal. Later, when he announced that he would contest the elections from the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar as an independent candidate, BJP suspended him from the party. Eventually, Pawan lost the elections by a margin of over one lakh votes against the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation candidate Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha.

