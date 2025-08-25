Meet beautiful actress who rejected IIT for cinema, earned fame, left films for corporate career, now leading Google as..., she is...

90s actress Mayoori Kango achieved fame and success in both her acting career and the corporate world. She showed her acting prowess in the cinema and then transitioned to the corporate world where she lead many big companies including Google.

Success is not decided by a career but how one pursues it. One can get it at any step of their career. 90s actress Mayoori Kango did the same by refusing to be defined by her acting persona despite reveling in the fame of the entertainment industry. Mayoori Kango left the film industry and chose an entirely different career without hesitating once. The way she reigned in cinema, she experienced the same success in the corporate world as well.

Mayoori Kango has beautiful hazel green eyes that are one of the most attractive features in her. Her striking looks makes her the stunning leading lady in a film. She left IIT, then entered Bollywood and left it too for a corporate career in Google.

From education to Bollywood: How Mayoori Kango blended in films?

Mayoori Kango was born in Aurangabad to a theatre artist mother and a politician father, she cracked the IIT entrance exam and even secured admission to IIT Kanpur but did not pursue it further to be able to continue acting in films. Once, she accompanied her mother to Mumbai for her shoot where she met director Saeed Akhtar Mirza, who offered her the role of a female protagonist in his 1995 film Naseem. This was her debut movie. Though she was hesitant to take up the role due to her board exams, but later agreed and impressed audiences and critics.

Director Mahesh Bhatt was also impressed by watching her performance and quickly offered her role in Papa Kehte Hain (1996). She continued acting in films and claimed fame in Betaabi (1997), Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999), and Badal (2000). She also acted alongside Mahesh Babu in Telugu film Vamsi (2000). She also appeared in popular television series like Dollar Bahu, Thoda Gham Thodi Khushi, and Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny.

In just few years she left the film industry after marrying Aditya Dhillon in 2003 and moved to the United States.

From films to corporate life: How did Mayoori Kango receive success in Google?

Mayoori Kango started a new life in the US, by pursuing an MBA degree in marketing and finance at Baruch College in New York City. After this, she started her corporate career in 2007 as an Associate Media Manager at 360i, a US-based advertising company. She then gained expertise in digital marketing and media by taking up senior roles at Resolution Media, Digitas.

Kango returned to India in 2012 and joined Zenith as Chief Digital Officer, working there for five years. Later, in 2019, she joined Google as the Head of Industry – Agency Partnership. As of today, she heads AI, Martech, and Media Solutions for Google India.