The biggest secret of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid is out! The supermodel duo had a 23 year old 'hidden' half sister named Aydan Nix. In a shocking revelation to the Daily Mail, Gigi, 30, and Bella, 28, released a statement on Thursday, revealing that Aydan Nix is the daughter of Mohamed Hadid’s and his “brief romance” with a woman named Terri Hatfield Dull, that led to pregnancy.

The romance between Mohammed Hadid and Terri Hatfield Dull happened after his divorce from Yolanda Hadid in 2001. Mohamed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid are parents of Bella and Gigi. They have a brother named Anwar Hadid.

Who is Aydan Nix ?

Aydan Nix, 23, was born and raised in Florida. She was raised by her mother Terri Hatfield Dull and his step dad, who she thought was her father. However, he passed away when Aydan was just 19. She recently graduated from the Parsons School of Design in Manhattan. She has interned with stylists and photographers. She wants to become a designer, stylist and aspiring influencer.

Aydan Nix’s genetic test reveals the truth

Aydan Nix had no idea that Mohamed was her dad. Mohamed's relationship with her mom ended way before she was pregnant. Aydan, out of curiosity, decided to take a genetic test and the 'truth' came out. After the biological connection was revealed, the Hadid sisters embraced their little sister with whole heart, and are spending time together. "We’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family," said, as per reports. The Hadid sisters have been spotted with Nix on several occasions.

As per other reports, Mohammed gave no financial support to her 'daughter', even when he allegedly knew about this all these years. Mohammed also has two daughters with his first wife, Mary Butler- Marielle (44) and Alana (39).