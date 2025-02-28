A video circulating online showcases the newlyweds Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal marveling at the precision and artistic excellence of live painters Vivek Wagh and Varsha Nair at their wedding.

Prajakta Koli, the popular influencer-turned-actress, has taken the internet by storm with her stunning wedding celebration. She tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, on February 25 at the picturesque Oleander Farms in Karjat, Maharashtra. From her traditional Nepali ensemble, her hilarious dance performance to the presence of a female priest who officiated the ceremony, her wedding made headlines for various reasons.

Her wedding celebration was a grand affair, with pre-wedding festivities kicking off on February 23, featuring Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies. She shared her first wedding photos, captioned "25.2.25" with a red heart and evil eye emojis, giving a shoutout to the crew, including costume designers, stylists, makeup artists, and more.However, what stole the show was their live-painted wedding photo, which left them awestruck. A video circulating online showcases the newlyweds marveling at the precision and artistic excellence of live painters Vivek Wagh and Varsha Nair.

Live paintings at weddings

This trend of live painting at weddings is gaining popularity, offering a unique and personalized way to capture the special day. The live painters like Vivek Wagh and Varsha Nair bring a touch of elegance and sophistication to weddings, creating bespoke artwork that reflects the couple's personality and style. This innovative trend is redefining the way we experience and remember weddings, making them even more unforgettable and special.

Live painter Vivek Wagh and Varsha Nair

Artist duo Vivek Wagh and Varsha Nair recently brought this trend to life at Prajakta Koli's wedding, skillfully recreating the sentiments and emotions of the special day on paper. As per Varsha Nair, many couples opt to have the pheras and varmala rituals painted, as these moments hold great emotional significance and create a lasting impression. Vivek Wagh notes that while live painting at weddings is a relatively new concept in India, it has been a popular tradition in Western countries for years. Interestingly, Wagh and Nair reveal that most of their clients are NRIs who return to India for their weddings and want to incorporate this unique service into their celebrations. "Live painting at wedding events is a common practice in foreign countries. Many of our NRI clients want to bring this special touch to their Indian weddings, Wagh told TOI.

According to reports, the price of the live painting at weddings ranges from 10,000 to 70,000 depending on the artist and requirements.