From salesman to cinema icon, this actor’s journey hasn’t been anything short of extraordinary. Born in Mumbai to a poet-musician father, he faced financial struggles after he lost his parents at 14. He also dropped out of school in the 10th standard to make ends meet. He took up jobs like of salesman selling cosmetics door-to-door, and even worked in a photo lab. However, his passion for dance led him to join a dance group, which marked the beginning of his career in the entertainment industry. He won several dance competitions in Indian and as well as internationally. His fate changed after Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya Bachchan offered him an acting role. Now, the teenager who used to sell lipstick has turned into one of the celebrated Bollywood actors with an estimated net worth of Rs 341 crore. He is none other than Arshad Warsi.

Early life

Arshad, born to Ahmed Ali Khan (aka Ashiq Hussain), who was a devotee of Sufi saint Waris Ali Shah, adopted the surname Warsi. While growing up, he spoke Punjabi and Urdu. He was orphaned at 14 and dropped out of Barnes School in Deolali after the 10th standard due to financial struggles. He sold cosmetics door-to-door and worked in a photo lab. He joined Akbar Sami's dance group, and a breakthrough came with films like Thikana (1987) and Kaash (1987). He also opened his own dance studio, "Awesome," and formed a dance troupe.

Acting career



Warsi got his first offer to act from Amitabh Bachchan's production company, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation's first production, Tere Mere Sapne, in 1996. Ever since then, he has worked in several films as a main lead and character actor. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) earned him several awards. He also garnered appreciation for his roles in Golmaal series, Ishqiya, and Jolly LLB. Besides this, Arshad also worked in television, hosting shows like Razzmatazz and Bigg Boss 1. He also appeared in TV shows like Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny and Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De.





Personal life



Arshad Warsi married Maria Goretti in 1996. The couple has two children: son Zeke Warsi and daughter Zene Zoe Warsi. Zeke even made a special appearance in Salaam Namaste. The actor was embroiled in controversy as India's securities regulator SEBI accused him of participating in a stock market scam. Subsequently, he has been barred from the securities markets for a period ranging from one to five years.