British American sitarist Anoushka Shankar will represent India as the presenter of the 67th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 67th Grammy Awards will take place on February 2 in Los Angeles. Sitarist Anoushka Shankar who was nominated for the prestigious music awards will represent India as its presenter. After receiving the news, Shankar expressed her excitement with a joyous note on her Instagram profile. She wrote, “Eeeeeeee I have news! What a thrill to be asked to serve as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYPremiere Ceremony this Sunday!”.

Her note also mentioned that she last presented the coveted awards ceremony in 2016 which she called special as she became the first Indian musician presenter. “Although so much has changed (personally and globally) over the last nine years, I find myself once again in the wonderful position of representing India on the global stage,” she further wrote.

She’s not only a presenter at the awards but is nominated for her albums - ‘Ch II: How Dark It is Before Dawn’, and ‘A Rock Somewhere’, which will mark her 10th and 11th Grammy nominations, respectively. The 67th Grammy Awards will also include a fundraising component to aid wildfire relief efforts.

While Anoushka Shankar feels elated for this proud moment to represent India at Grammys, she has more reasons to celebrated as her latest single 'Hiraeth’, her latest track which released a week ago.

Anoushka Shankar's new single is from her upcoming album 'Chapter III - We Return To Light'. Marking 30 years of shaping Indian classical music, Shankar will embark on a US tour in March 2025 and an India tour in December 2025, further expanding her global presence.