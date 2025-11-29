Meet Anisha Padukone, Deepika Padukone’s sister, who is set to marry Rohan Acharya, related to Deol family

Watch: Fakhar Zaman charges at umpires after overturned catch decision; Shaheen Afridi left fuming in PAK vs SL tri-nation series final
The wedding date has not yet been officially announced, but reports suggest preparations are underway. An official statement is expected soon.
Deepika Padukone's sister, Anisha Padukone, is set to marry businessman Rohan Acharya in the coming months. With this marriage, Anisha will become an extended member of the Deol family. Rohan's sister, Drisha Acharya, is married to Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol.
A report in the Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying, "Ranveer Singh could play the role of Cupid. Ranveer's parents and Sumit Acharya are very close. It's a wonderful family. Anisha and Rohan have met at many events, so they naturally gel."
Born on February 2, 1991, Anisha Padukone lives in Bengaluru with her parents, badminton legends Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. She has a graduate degree in economics, sociology and psychology.
The 34-year-old professional golfer is also the CEO of Live Love Laugh, a mental health foundation founded by her sister Deepika Padukone in 2015.
According to the official website of the foundation, Anisha Padukone has played an "instrumental role" in the initiatives of the foundation since she joined it in 2016.
Her LinkedIn profile reads, "At LiveLoveLaugh, I provide strategic leadership across program development, fundraising, policy outreach and other areas. During my tenure as the CEO, LLL has emerged as a leading voice in India’s mental health sector delivering impactful change in championing marginalised communities."
