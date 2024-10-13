This veteran actress was the highest-paid actress at her time, but she quit acting after marrying a 22 years old superstar

The contributions of several evergreen artistes maintained the glory of Indian cinema. Today we will discuss an actress who became a star in her teens. Soon after her debut, this actress bagged several other successful projects, and she gradually became India's highest-paid actress. She had a super-successful professional life and later carved a beautiful personal life as well.

This actress has worked with every big superstar, from Amitabh Bachchan, and Dhamendra, to Rajesh Khanna, Sunil Dutt, and others. After enjoying her status as the top actress for decades, she quit acting and went on to marry a 22-year-old superstar.

The actress who married a 22-year-old man is...

Saira Banu, late acting legend Dilip Kumar's wife was a talented girl. She signed multiple films at her peak, but it all started when Saira got her big break in films in her teens. In an interview with Saira made her Bollywood debut with Shammi Kapoor's Jungliee (1961), and she was just 16. In an old interview with ATN Canada, Bano revealed how she spent her formative years in London because her mother wanted her to have a career as a lawyer or doctor. But, Banu always dreamt about films>

Saira Banu's success rate

After Jungliee, Saira was seen in other successful films, including Bluff Master, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Jhuk Gaya Aasman, Padosan, Victoria No. 203, Hera Pheri and Bairaag.

How Saira Banu met Dilip Kumar?

In a show Ek Mulaquat, recalling her first time seeing the star, “We had a ritual of taking a tour of the entire Europe and eventually India for our summer holidays. During one such visit, we went on the set of Mughal-e-Azam, when I saw Dilip Sahab. He was standing there in all-white attire. I was like ‘Oh my god’. We all then went to watch a qawwali show."

Saira and Dilip Kuamr's age gap

Saira (22) got married to Dilip Kumar (44) on October 11, 1966. There was an age gap of 20 years between them, but their love never let the age gap bother them.

Saira Banu left films in...

After starring in several successful blockbusters, Saira Banu bid goodbye to the silver screen after marrying Dilip Kumar. Her last on-screen outing was Faisla (1988).