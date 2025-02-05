Here's all you need to know about the actress who played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law. She had quite a good debut in Bollywood.

Many actress who fail to make a mark in Bollywood, earn names and fame in the South film industry. One such actress, who gave 11 flops in the Hindi film industry, became a star in the South. She couldn't give many solo hits in Bollywood and has been away from the industry for 16 years.

The actress we are talking about has worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aamir Khan, but still failed to make a mark in Bollywood. She is Baghban-fame Suman Ranganathan.

Suman Ranganathan is a popular 90s actress who started her career in the South film industry. She made her grand acting debut with the Kannada film C.B.I. Shankar in 1989 along with Shankar Nag and the movie turned out to be a huge success at the box office. After this, she went on to star in several hit Kannada and Tamil films like Krishna, Santha Shishunala Sharifa, Nammoora Hammera, Perum Pulli, and Maanagara Kaaval among others.

After establishing herself as a star in South cinema, the actress decided to step into Bollywood and made her debut in Hindi cinema with the movie Fareb. The film proved to be a commercial success. After this, she starred in several films including Baghban wherein she played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law. The film is among the three hits that the actress gave in Bollywood.However, according to Box Office India, in her career spanning over 12 years, the actress gave 11 flops and then quit Bollywood forever. According to a report in Navbharattimes, Suman Ranganathan has been away from Bollywood for 16 years and now works as a counselor. The actress is also not quite active on social media.

Not only this, she is also active in the South film industry and was last seen in the Kannada film Thothapuri: Chapter 2. The film also stars Jaggesh, Dhananjay, and Aditi Prabhudeva. The actress is married to Sajan Chinnappa, a businessman from Kodugu district.