Meet 'Amitabh Bachchan of Nepali cinema', super fit at 61, worked in more than 300 films, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, his name is...

Even at 61, Rajesh Hamal is regarded as the Mahanayak of the Nepali cinema, the biggest and richest star of the film industry.

Amidst the violent protests in Nepal, the film industry there has also come into the limelight. In such a situation, it is impossible not to talk about Rajesh Hamal. If there is any name that has become immortal in the cinema world of Nepal, it is Rajesh Hamal. This actor, famous as Mahanayak or Superstar, is not only the face of the Nepali film industry, but is also a cultural icon. Amidst the deteriorating situation in Nepal, Rajesh Hamal has also appealed to the youth not to damage the country's property. This is your heritage.

Born on 9 June 1964 in Palpa, Nepal, Rajesh has worked in more than 300 films over the past three decades. His powerful dialogues, stylish look and versatile acting took Nepali cinema to new heights. Come, let's know the complete profile of this Rajesh Dai in Aaj Tak style - his journey from birth till today. Rajesh Hamal's father, Chuda Bahadur Hamal, was a prominent diplomat who had also been Nepal's ambassador to Pakistan. His mother was Renu KC.

Rajesh's childhood was full of travelling. Due to his father's job, he studied in Pakistan, Delhi, Moscow and finally Nepal. He studied from classes 5 to 8 in Moscow, Russia, where he completed his schooling. Then he did his MA in English Literature from Punjab University, Chandigarh, India. Coming from a scholarly family, Rajesh never thought that acting would be the turning point of his life. But fate had something else in store for him. In 1985, he modelled for the Indian fashion magazine 'Fashion Net' and walked the ramp in Kathmandu and New Delhi in 1986. This was his first entry into the glamour world.

Rajesh's arrival in Nepali cinema was no less than a storm. In 1991, he debuted in his uncle Deepak Raymajhi's film Yug Dekhi Yug Samma, which was a superhit. But the real breakthrough came with the 1992 film Deuta, in which his acting made the audience crazy. After this, it was as if his career gained momentum. Hit films like Kasam (1992), Sadak (1994), Prithvi (1994), Simana (1996), Shankar (1997), Chandni (1999), Dhukdhuki (2000), Basanti (2000) made him the superstar of Nepali cinema. In 1994, he did 16 films in a year, which is a record.

Rajesh played every role from romantic hero to action star. His films gave a professional touch to Nepali cinema. Bollywood style glamour, international exposure and high quality. By 2000, he had become the 'Best Actor of the Decade'. In 2006, Rajesh Hamal Day started being celebrated every year on 10 October in Nepal. Rajesh, who has worked in a total of 300+ films, gave a new direction to the industry. His favourite films are Deuta and Basanti. Now in 2025, he is planning a comeback with Narasimha: Avatar.

Rajesh Hamal broke many records of Nepali cinema. Most commercially successful films as a lead actor, most consecutive hits and most acting awards. Won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 1989, consecutively from 1992 to 2001, then in 2008, 2010 and 2012. Star of the Year in 2000 and 'Entertainer of the Year' (2003-2005). Honoured by President Ram Baran Yadav in 2015. Hosted Ko Bacha Crorepati (Nepali version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire) in 2019. He was also the brand ambassador of Nepal's first bike brand, Cosmic Ying Yang. He is also called the Amitabh Bachchan of Nepal.

Rajesh's personal life was also filmy. In the early days, there were talks of an affair with actress Christy Mainali. The on-screen chemistry of both was amazing. Later, Karishma was considered the best pair with Manandhar. But finally, on 24 May 2014, he married Madhu Bhattarai, 22 years younger than him, at Hotel Annapurna in Kathmandu. He first met Madhu in the 2004 Lux Beauty Pageant, where Rajesh was a judge. Madhu said that she was a fan of Rajesh, but could not answer the questions properly due to nervousness. After marriage, Rajesh's life became calm. The couple does not have children yet.

In 2025, he is 61 years old, but looks young in terms of fitness and style. He is often seen giving the message of staying fit through social media. He likes to live in a humble style. He likes to travel from place to place with his wife and maintains his luxury lifestyle. Rajesh is active on social media. He has millions of followers. He often gives messages against bullying. Hamal's latest films, like 'Hami Tin Bhai' and Seemana, were hits. His estimated net worth is $50 million (about Rs 420 crore), which is the highest among Nepali actors. Rajesh Hamal not only changed Nepali cinema but also inspired young actors.