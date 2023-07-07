Meet Alok Pandey, who played MS Dhoni's best friend 'Chittu' in his biopic

Pic: Alok Pandey/Instagram

Alok Pandey, best known for his role as 'Chittu' in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor hails from Dadaun village near Shahjahanpur. He comes from a family of farmers but started doing theater and got admission to Bhartendu Natya Akademi in 2009 where he performed several shows. According to his Wikipedia page, he went to watch a theater play With his friends in his college days, while watching this play, the idea of becoming an actor came into his mind.

He also tried for the National School of Drama (NSD) but could not succeed. However, he got admission to BNA in 2009 after that he went to Kolkata for a year-long course on camera and acting skills. He completed his theatrical education at Bhartendu Natya Academy, Lucknow in 2011.

Alok shared his experience with MS Dhoni in an interview with AajTak.in on MS Dhoni's birthday. He told many things about Dhoni's real-life best friend 'Chittu' (Seemant Lohani). Also mentioned how Dhoni himself used to meet him during the shooting.

Alok also shared that, 'Chittu' lives with Dhoni like a shadow. Everything reaches Dhoni only through him. Both are together from childhood till today. He used to joke a lot even on the sets of the film 'MS Dhoni'. Once when I said that Mahi Bhai would like to take a photo with you, he jokingly said, 'take photo with 'Chittu', whose role you have played' However, Dhoni later took a photo with Alok.

Talking about his journey from village to tinsel town, Alok told Hindustan Times, “I come from a family of farmers. After my basic education in the village, I came to Shahjahanpur, and I started doing theatre. In a few years, I knew that this is what I want to do. I tried for the National School of Drama (NSD) but could not succeed. However, I got admission in BNA in 2009. Then I went to Kolkata for a year-long course on camera and acting skills.”

He also added, “My family somehow collected some funds and I reached Mumbai. I stayed with my seniors, but that was a very tough phase. It used to be very humiliating after being turned down from gate even before auditions. To run my kitchen, I did small roles in TV episodic-like Crime Patrol and CID.”

His first notable project was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, directed by Sooraj Badjatia. "Working with Salman Khan provided me a foundation, and after that, portraying MD Dhoni's best friend changed the dynamic of the situation. One after another I started getting work. Today, with God’s grace, I have three films lined up for release and I am doing three web-series,” says Alok.