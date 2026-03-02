Meet Allu Sirish’s fiancee Nayanika Reddy: Know her family background, how they met, their love story ahead of March 6 wedding

Actor Allu Sirish will marry Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026, in Hyderabad. Together for over two years, the couple recently got engaged and are planning a private wedding with close family and friends.

Tollywood actor Allu Sirish is set to tie the knot with Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026, in a private and intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple, who have been in a relationship for over two years, recently got engaged and have been planning a wedding that focuses on family and close friends rather than a grand public celebration.

Who is Nayanika Reddy?

Nayanika Reddy is from a wealthy family in Hyderabad. She has mostly stayed out of the public eye, but has become popular because she engaged with Allu Sirish. She completed her schooling and engineering in Hyderabad and later went abroad for higher studies. Her family works in real estate and business; she is known for her simple and elegant personality.

How their love story started:

Allu Sirish and Nayanika first met in October 2023 at a party hosted by actor Nithiin and his wife during a wedding celebration. They connected instantly and started spending time together, building a strong relationship over the next two years. The couple held their engagement ceremony in October 2025 at a private event, which included their immediate family members and close friends. Allu Sirish posted photos on social media to show his joy and excitement about his upcoming marriage to Nayanika. The couple chose to have a simple engagement ceremony, which displayed their preference for an intimate wedding celebration.

Wedding plans:

Allu Sirish and Nayanika have been together for more than two years and they plan to celebrate their wedding on March 6 2026. The couple will hold their pre-wedding celebration at Allu Studios, which is located in Hyderabad, on March 2 and they will invite their friends from the Telugu film industry. The relationship between Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy combines elements of love against the backdrop of their enduring friendship and their family's unconditional support. Fans are eagerly waiting for the couple’s wedding, which promises to be a beautiful and private celebration full of tradition and happiness.