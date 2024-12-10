Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, in Hyderabad. The couple has two children: a son named Ayaan and a daughter named Arha.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, is dominating the global box office, grossing over Rs 800 crore in just four days. The film is expected to surpass Rs 1,000 crore by the end of its first week.

The Hindi version has especially outperformed the Telugu version, becoming the first Hindi film to earn over Rs 80 crore nett in India. Now, let’s take a look at the woman behind his success, his wife.

Allu Arjun was born in 1982 into a film family. His father, Allu Aravind, is a film producer, and his mother is Nirmala. His paternal grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah, was a renowned film comedian who acted in over 1,000 films. His paternal aunt, Surekha Konidela, is the wife of actor Chiranjeevi, and Allu Arjun is also the first cousin of actor Ram Charan.

Allu Arjun, Sneha's wedding:

Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, in Hyderabad. The couple has two children: a son named Ayaan and a daughter named Arha. Known for his romantic roles in films, Allu Arjun is equally romantic in real life, as seen in his beautiful love story with Sneha.

Dating life:

Over 10 years ago, Allu Arjun traveled to the US to attend a friend's wedding, where he met Sneha Reddy, who was also there as a guest. When his friend introduced them, Allu Arjun was immediately smitten—it was love at first sight. Though they didn’t speak much during the wedding, Allu Arjun couldn’t stop thinking about Sneha after returning to India. His friend encouraged him to message her, and when he did, Sneha replied. The two soon started talking.

After talking for a while, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s first meeting went well, and they began secretly dating. After a few years, Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, found out about their relationship. When confronted, Allu Arjun expressed his intention to marry Sneha.

Sneha Reddy is the daughter of businessman KC Shekhar Reddy and Kavita Reddy. Initially, both Allu Arjun and Sneha’s parents opposed their relationship. However, the couple stood firm, and eventually, their parents met again and agreed to their marriage. Allu Arjun and Sneha got engaged in a lavish ceremony on November 26, 2010, in Hyderabad. They were married in early 2011 and have now been happily married for 13 years. Allu Arjun is one of the biggest stars today, not just in Telugu cinema, but globally, with an estimated net worth of Rs 460 crore.