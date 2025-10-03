Meet Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish’s to be fiancée, Nayanika, who belongs to…, is from…

With the internet buzzing over the couple's engagement, many are curious about Allu Sirish's fiancée. Here's everything you need to know about Nayanika.

Actor Allu Sirish, younger brother of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, has officially announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Nayanika. The couple will exchange rings on October 31, taking their relationship to the next level. Sirish took to social media to share the happy news with fans, and peers have flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

With the internet buzzing over the couple's engagement, many are curious about Allu Sirish's fiancée. Here's everything you need to know about Nayanika.

Who is Nayanika?

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Nayanika comes from an affluent business family. Though she stays away from the limelight, report suggests that she and Allu Sirish have been dating for quite some time. The couple's engagement is expected to be an intimate family affair at home, though official confirmation is pending.

Allu Sirish’s Engagement Announcement

Dropping a romantic picture with Nayanika against the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sirish writes in the caption, ''Had to share this with you all today.''

The post reveals that the announcement was made in memory of his late grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah, whose birth anniversary coincided with the day.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the 2024 fantasy-action film Buddy, directed by Sam Anton in his Telugu debut. In this fantasy action thriller, air traffic officer Pallavi falls into a coma, and her soul inhabits a teddy bear. The bear eventually enters the life of pilot Aditya Ram, a man from her past. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film Teddy.

