Meet Akshay, Govinda's heroine, who was called 'Madhuri Dixit no.2', became star overnight; quit films after marrying...

Many actresses like Sneha Ullal, Zarine Khan, and more, who were called the lookalikes of Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif respectively, left films after a series of flops. Another such actress, who was called Madhuri Dixit’s lookalike, became a star, but later left films.

The actress we are talking about working with several superstars like Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and more, however, later quit acting at the peak of her career for marriage. She is none other than Farheen Khan.

Farheen Khan also known as Bindiya in the South Indian film industry, is an Indian actress, who has primarily worked in Bollywood, Kannada cinema, and Tamil cinema. The actress made her grand Bollywood debut alongside Ronit Roy in the film Jaan Tere Naam. The film became a success and the actress became a star overnight. She was compared to Madhuri Dixit for her looks and was called ‘Madhuri no.2’.

She then went on to work in films like Meri Aan alongside Sanjay Dutt, Dil Ki Baazi alongside Akshay Kumar, and Kalaignan alongside Kamal Haasan. However, her journey in the film industry was quite short-lived.

After a career of just 5 years, the actress quit the film industry at the peak of her career. She married former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar. Even though she belonged to a Muslim family, she chose to marry a Hindu guy.

Farheen reportedly said in the interview that when she had decided at a young age that she would marry a Hindu because she had no faith in Muslim men. Farheen said this because her father had married thrice. Since Farheen grew up in a broken family she wanted to make her marriage successful and it seems that this was the main reason why she gave up acting and decided to concentrate completely on her family. Farheen is now living a happy life away from Bollywood with Manoj Prabhakar who has become a businessman after retiring from cricket.

