Akshara Singh is one of the most popular Indian actresses, primarily active in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has impressed the audiences with her sincere, honest performances in hit Bhojpuri movies such as Satyamev Jayate, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Tabadala, and Dhadkan among others. Akshara has also appeared in famous TV shows Kaala Teeka and Service Wali Bahu on Z TV. She also portrayed the character of Maharani Kadika in Sony TV's historical drama Porus for two years from 2017 to 2018.

Akshara Singh in Bigg Boss OTT

Akshara Singh gained nationwide fame in 2021 when she appeared in the Karan Johar-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT, the digital spinoff of the popular TV show hosted by Salman Khan. She was one of the strongest contestants and stayed inside the house for 29 days in the 42-day show.

About DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025

The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025 acknowledge the tireless efforts, strategic planning and unwavering determination that have empowered women to excel and pave the way for future generations. We've identified the crème de la crème of women achievers and are excited to celebrate their success in a grand event. Join us as we recognise and applaud the women who are making a significant impact in their respective domains. The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025 are set to take place on June 27 in Lucknow.

