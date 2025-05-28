Zarina Wahab, a self made actress, has showed that women can survive on their own terms in an industry like Bollywood. A veteran actress, she has worked in Hindi cinema apart from South cinema. Born in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Wahab is an FTII alumni.

Actress with unconventional marriage

She married Aditya Pancholi in 1986 only after 15 days of meeting him on the sets of Kalank Ka Tika. Rumours of Aditya Pancholi’s several affairs with many actresses including one with actress Kangana Ranaut and Pooja Bedi, daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, have been there. The couple have two children- Sana Pancholi and Sooraj Pancholi.

Sooraj Pancholi on his mother

Even after her husband’s infidelity she survived their decades long relationship with dignity and courage and did not leave him despite such hardship. Recently, their son Sooraj Pancholi opened up about him. Sooraj said, “I would love to be a father like my father, and I would love to be a partner like my mother…” He explained, “She holds the whole family together, and she has really been through a lot because of us. I have never, ever seen her break down. She has never complained about anything… She’s making her own money, she has never taken even one rupee from my father.”

He continued, “She’s been acting since the age of 16; she’s almost 65 now. She is self-made. She has four homes of her own. She doesn’t come from money. If she wanted to leave, she could have done it long back. Sometimes, women don’t leave because they don’t have backup… She had a route to go to Hyderabad; she has a home in Bandra also. She has her mother’s home in Bandra. She has four sisters, one of them is in America. She has four brothers. She could have left any time, but it’s her decision to stay. I can’t judge their arrangement.”

Zarina Wahab on her relationship

In an interview the actress opened up about her relationship and said, “I used to feel a little bad when I used to read affair rumours, but then I also laughed at them. I don’t care what he does outside, but when he enters the house, he is an excellent father and husband. And that’s all matters to me. I would have felt bad if only he brought his affairs home. A lot of men have affairs and still run a family. If I will start taking these things too seriously, and start fighting over it then I will suffer. I don’t want to suffer, I love myself.”