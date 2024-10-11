This actress also participated in popular reality shows, Boogie Woogie, Nach Baliye 5, Nach Baliye 7 and Bigg Boss 13.



The remix of the original song Kaanta Laga from the 1972 film Samadhi, included in the T-Series’ album DJ Doll became a huge hit in 2002. This music video not only hit the chartbusters but also changed the life of a 19-year-old engineering student. She became an overnight sensation with her music video, which revolutionised the remix landscape in Bollywood. With her beauty and sexy moves, she became an instant rage among youngsters. She even managed to make her way to showbiz and featured in a movie alongside superstars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in the film. The actress is none other than our own ‘Kaanta Laga Girl, Shefali Jariwala.

Shefali was spotted by the director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru outside her college. She was offered to be the lead face of the music video. Though her father was not in favour, she was keen to see herself on TV. Nevertheless, she accepted the offer and earned Rs 7,000. Soon after, Shefali grabbed a brief role as Bijli in David Dhawan’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. She did only one more film- a 2011 Kannada film Hudaguru after that. Later, she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye for two seasons, Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7. She entered the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. She has worked in the 2014 web series Baby Come Naa, and the 2014 TV show, Shaitani Rasmein.

Talking about her personal life, Shefali tied the knot with Meet Bros’ Harmeet Singh in 2004 at the age of 22. After five years of marriage, the couple ended their relationship. Shefali accused Harmeet of domestic violence and got divorced in 2009. Later, Shefali fell in love with actor Parag Tyagi whom she met at a common friend's house for a dinner party. Since 2014, the two are happily married and often delight fans with their happy moments on social media.