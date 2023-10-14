Headlines

Meet actress who worked with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, gave Rs 100 crore movies, quit films at peak of her career to...

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

Actress Asin Thottumkal, popularly known as Asin, was once a popular face of the Indian film industry. However, she left acting when she was at the peak of her career and got married to billionaire businessman Rahul Sharma.

Asin has worked with several top actors in Indian cinema, including Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in Ghajini and Ready respectively. Born on October 26, 1985, she has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films. She is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and has won three Filmfare Awards. Asin made her acting debut in the South Indian film industry in 2001 at the age of 15 with Sathyan Anthikkad's Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka.

In 2003, Asin won a Filmfare Best Telugu Actress Award; received her Filmfare Best Tamil Actress Award for her third Tamil film, Ghajini (2005). Asin has played the female lead in many notable films like Sivakasi (2005), Varalaru (2006), Pokkiri (2007), Vel (2008) and Dasavathaaram (2008).

Asin made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with Ghajini (2008) opposite Aamir Khan. Asin got married to Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma on January 19, 2016 at Dusit Devarana hotel in Delhi. The ceremony was attended only by close family members and friends.

About Rahul Sharma

Born on September 14, 1975, Rahul Sharma is a tech wizard who has pursued two undergraduate degrees, a Mechanical Engineering from Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University and a Bachelor in Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan, Canada. According to Forbes, Rahul Sharma had a manic obsession with embedded technology since he was a teenager which was one of the reasons which led him to found Micromax. Rahul Sharma founded Micromax Informatics in 2000 along with his along friends Rajesh Aggarwal, Vikas Jain, and Sumeet Arora.  

 

