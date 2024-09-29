Twitter
Meet actress who was in relationship with actor 27 years older, husband was arrested for fraud

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 06:50 PM IST

Meet actress who was in relationship with actor 27 years older, husband was arrested for fraud
In the world of entertainment, personal lives often attract as much attention as professional achievements. One actress who has made headlines for both is Anita Raj. Known for her remarkable talent and charisma, Anita gained notoriety not only for her impressive acting career but also for a controversial affair with an actor 27 years her senior. This relationship stirred significant media buzz, raising questions about age gaps in relationships within the film industry.

Anita Raj is well-known for her role as Kaveri Poddar, also called Dadisa, in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. With a career spanning over four decades, she has captivated audiences with her performances in both films and television. Anita made her debut in 1982 and quickly rose to fame, becoming a beloved figure in the industry. However, her personal life has also been the subject of intense scrutiny.

Adding to her story, Anita's husband, Sunil Hingorani, made headlines in 2012 when he was arrested for fraud. Reports indicated that he was accused of borrowing a significant sum of money for a restaurant venture but failed to repay it. His legal troubles did not stop there; Sunil faced additional accusations of embezzling funds from a society. The allegations led to his arrest, although he was later released on bail.

Despite these personal challenges, Anita Raj's career has continued to flourish. She has also earned a place in the Guinness World Records for her father, Jagdish Raj, who holds the record for playing a police inspector in 144 films. This family legacy of achievements adds another layer to her story.

Today, Anita remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, inspiring many with her resilience and dedication to her craft. 

