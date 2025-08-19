Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet actress who was in love with this Bollywood superstar, but eventually married Pakistani cricketer, she is…

Reena Roy, one of Bollywood’s top actresses of the 70s and 80s, lived a dramatic life. From her relationship with Shatrughan Sinha to marrying Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan. After a difficult divorce, she fought and won custody of her daughter Jannat.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 03:22 PM IST

Reena Roy, one of the most celebrated actresses of the 1970s and 80s, lived a life filled with glamour, love, heartbreak, and resilience. Her story reflects both the dazzling highs of Bollywood stardom and the emotional lows of personal struggles.

Early life and family background

Born Saira Ali, Reena Roy came from a mixed-faith household. Her father, Sadiq Ali, was Muslim, while her mother, Sharda Rai, was Hindu. After her parents’ separation, she grew distant from her father, and her mother later renamed her Rupa Roy. When she entered films, director BR Ishara gave her the iconic screen name Reena Roy.

Rise to stardom in Bollywood

Reena Roy shot to fame with Nagin (1976), a film that other actresses had declined, and it transformed her career overnight. She went on to deliver massive hits like Jaani Dushman (1979), Aasha (1980), Naseeb (1981), Sanam Teri Kasam (1982), and Arpan (1983). By the late 1970s, she had become one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.

Relationship with Shatrughan Sinha

On the sets of Kalicharan (1976), Reena developed a close bond with her co-star Shatrughan Sinha, despite him being 11 years older. Their relationship became the talk of the town but ended when Shatrughan married Poonam Sinha in 1981. Reena left heartbroken and later she distanced herself from him and moved on.

Marriage to Mohsin Khan and custody battle

In the mid-1980s, Reena married Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan. The couple had a daughter, Jannat. However, cultural differences and lifestyle clashes led to a divorce in the early 1990s. Mohsin Khan moved to Karachi with their daughter, sparking a long custody battle. Eventually, Reena Roy won legal custody of Jannat and raised her in India.

