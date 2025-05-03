The actress kept her marriage a secret for six long years, and when the news finally broke, she faced a barrage of criticism and snide comments about her husband's age.

Bollywood has rarely been kind to female celebrities compared to their male counterparts, often targeting them for their personal lives. Both past and present, actresses have faced intense scrutiny for their professional and personal choices. Many have faced backlash for being bold and outspoken, breaking stereotypes, or choosing their own partners. Being in the public eye can be challenging, and this actress faced the brunt of it when she chose to marry a businessman rather than an actor, and that too, in secret.

We are talking about 90s superstar Juhi Chawla, who won the title of Miss India before entering the acting world. After he debut in 1986, she gradually became famous actress for her comic timing and vivacious on-screen presence. Her breakthrough role came in 1988 with "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak," earning her a Filmfare Award. Chawla starred in numerous successful films, including "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke," "Darr," and "Deewana Mastana." She also explored art-house projects and Punjabi cinema, and co-founded production company Dreamz Unlimited with Shah Rukh Khan. She also co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team with SRK.

Not many know that Juhi Chawla faced intense scrutiny and taunts for marrying businessman Jay Mehta in 1995. Despite being linked to several stars like Govinda, Rishi Kapoor, and even Salman Khan, who allegedly had his proposal rejected by her father, Juhi chose Jay, who was older than her. The actress kept her marriage a secret for six long years, and when the news finally broke, she faced a barrage of criticism and snide comments about her husband's age.



People whispered that she married an older man for money, and Juhi had to endure these taunts for a long time. She was even called ‘gold digger’ despite Juhi's husband Jay Mehta being only 6 years older than her. For the unversed, Jay Mehta was already married but his wife died in a plane crash. According to the news published on social media, when the news of the actress's marriage came to the public, people abused her a lot.

Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla herself had opened up in an old interview about the varied reactions people had when her wedding photos finally surfaced after her secret nuptials. She had kept her marriage hidden from the public eye initially because she was worried it might affect her career.