Meet actress who speaks 9 languages, was abused on TV, opted out of Ajay Devgn film, she is...

The actress who was abused on TV

Bollywood has been graced by several actresses who charmed the audience for decades. With the perfect mixture of beauty with impressive acting chops, these ladies have ruled the silver screen. Today we will discuss about an actress who has not only earned fans in India, but also overseas, and were not talking about Priyanka Chopra. This is actress is famous for speaking multiple languages, and taking India to global stage. When the international integration wasn't a cool thing, she went on to win an international TV reality show. Yes we are talking about Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa Shetty speaks nine langauages As per the media reports, Shilpa Shetty can speak nine languages. Mainly her mother tongue Tulu, Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Urdu and basic French. Shilpa Shetty was abused on TV In 2007, Shilpa Shetty participated in the British TV series Big Brother. During her stint she was abused and bullied by Jade Goody. Celebrity Big Brother 5 became the subject of an internationally publicised racism controversy. Viewer complaints and press attention concerned housemate Shilpa Shetty, and alleged that she was the subject of racist bullying from some of her fellow housemates, in particular Jade Goody, Danielle Lloyd and Jo O'Meara. However, Shilpa went on to win Big Brother, and hosted Hindi counterpart Bigg Boss Season 2. Shilpa Shetty opted out from Ajay Devgn film? In 1990s, Shilpa was on a roll. After her striking debut with SRK in Baazigar, she went on to star in several superhits and blockbusters. As per the reports, in 1996, Shilpa was signed opposite Ajay Devgn's Jung. However, the actress later decided to quit the project for unknown reasons, and she was replaced by Rambha. On the work front, Shilpa was last seen on Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force.

