Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who speaks 9 languages, was abused on TV, opted out of Ajay Devgn film, she is...

IndiGo's Rakesh Gangwal makes HUGE investment in US Airline, buys 3600000 shares worth Rs....

This is Ahmedabad's richest man, college DROP OUT who has business worth Rs 17000000000000, not Mukesh Ambani, he is...

'Just for the sake...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan levels serious allegations after he meets daughter

Meet world's richest family, its net worth exceeds Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata's combined fortune

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress who speaks 9 languages, was abused on TV, opted out of Ajay Devgn film, she is...

Meet actress who speaks 9 languages, was abused on TV, opted out of Ajay Devgn film, she is...

This is Ahmedabad's richest man, college DROP OUT who has business worth Rs 17000000000000, not Mukesh Ambani, he is...

This is Ahmedabad's richest man, college DROP OUT who has business worth Rs 17000000000000, not Mukesh Ambani, he is...

Meet world's richest family, its net worth exceeds Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata's combined fortune

Meet world's richest family, its net worth exceeds Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata's combined fortune

This chutney will naturally flush out uric acid from your body, here's the recipe

This chutney will naturally flush out uric acid from your body, here's the recipe

5 simple tips to manage blood sugar levels during Navratri fast 

5 simple tips to manage blood sugar levels during Navratri fast 

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet actress who speaks 9 languages, was abused on TV, opted out of Ajay Devgn film, she is...

Meet actress who speaks 9 languages, was abused on TV, opted out of Ajay Devgn film, she is...

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Deepika Padukone to mark first public appearance after daughter's birth, will be seen with Ranveer Singh in...

Deepika Padukone to mark first public appearance after daughter's birth, will be seen with Ranveer Singh in...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet actress who speaks 9 languages, was abused on TV, opted out of Ajay Devgn film, she is...

This actress has not impressed the masses in India, but also gained love from overseas, and this was way before Priyanka Chopra.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 06:18 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet actress who speaks 9 languages, was abused on TV, opted out of Ajay Devgn film, she is...
The actress who was abused on TV
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood has been graced by several actresses who charmed the audience for decades. With the perfect mixture of beauty with impressive acting chops, these ladies have ruled the silver screen. Today we will discuss about an actress who has not only earned fans in India, but also overseas, and were not talking about Priyanka Chopra. This is actress is famous for speaking multiple languages, and taking India to global stage. When the international integration wasn't a cool thing, she went on to win an international TV reality show. Yes we are talking about Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa Shetty speaks nine langauages As per the media reports, Shilpa Shetty can speak nine languages. Mainly her mother tongue Tulu, Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Urdu and basic French. Shilpa Shetty was abused on TV In 2007, Shilpa Shetty participated in the British TV series Big Brother. During her stint she was abused and bullied by Jade Goody. Celebrity Big Brother 5 became the subject of an internationally publicised racism controversy. Viewer complaints and press attention concerned housemate Shilpa Shetty, and alleged that she was the subject of racist bullying from some of her fellow housemates, in particular Jade Goody, Danielle Lloyd and Jo O'Meara. However, Shilpa went on to win Big Brother, and hosted Hindi counterpart Bigg Boss Season 2. Shilpa Shetty opted out from Ajay Devgn film? In 1990s, Shilpa was on a roll. After her striking debut with SRK in Baazigar, she went on to star in several superhits and blockbusters. As per the reports, in 1996, Shilpa was signed opposite Ajay Devgn's Jung. However, the actress later decided to quit the project for unknown reasons, and she was replaced by Rambha. On the work front, Shilpa was last seen on Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

What is pleasure marriage? Why Indonesian women are getting married to tourists?

What is pleasure marriage? Why Indonesian women are getting married to tourists?

This is Ahmedabad's richest man, college DROP OUT who has business worth Rs 17000000000000, not Mukesh Ambani, he is...

This is Ahmedabad's richest man, college DROP OUT who has business worth Rs 17000000000000, not Mukesh Ambani, he is...

This engineer lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT

This engineer lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT

Govinda discharged from hospital after surviving bullet injury, greets fans with flying kisses

Govinda discharged from hospital after surviving bullet injury, greets fans with flying kisses

India 5th country to operate hydrogen train, will run from…, know distance, route, other details

India 5th country to operate hydrogen train, will run from…, know distance, route, other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement