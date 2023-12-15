Meet actress who once cleaned toilets, worked as sweeper at 17, romanced Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood debut, now worth...

This actress who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, has 2 Rs 100 crore films, once swept floors to earn money.

From Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone, several actresses started their careers with a blockbuster alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and today, after their hard work and number of award-winning performances, they are counted among the top A-listers in Bollywood. Another actress who has made her mark in Bollywood also started her journey in the industry alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress we are talking about is one of the most popular Pakistani actresses in India and also the first actress to give the first Rs 100 crore film to the Punjabi film industry. She is one of the richest actresses in her country and is now all set to star in Netflix's first Pakistani Original drama. She is none other than Mahira Khan.

Mahira Khan reportedly moved to California at the age of 17 to pursue higher education. To earn money and survive in the country, the actress used to clean toilets and sweep floors in malls. The actress shared her share of struggles in an interview with Fuschia magazine and said, "I shared the things where I want people to know that I’ve also seen tougher times in life. I’ve also swept floors and cleaned toilets during my time in LA. This is a journey that has not been easy but it’s a great thing that has happened." She added, "You guys keep calling me humble, but how can I not be when I’ve experienced this time where we used to go to restaurants and share a $1 meal between me and my brother."

The actress started her career as a VJ in 2006 and later got a break in the Pakistani film Bol. She is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Hussain in the romantic drama Humsafar for which she received numerous awards. After captivating the hearts of the audiences in Pakistan, she stepped in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut in Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan. the film collected Rs 281.45 crore at the box office worldwide and after that, she gave another highest-grossing film, The Legend of Maula Jutt in 2022 which was the first Rs 100 crore Punjabi film.

Mahira Khan is now the richest Pakistani actress who reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 58 crore. She is also the highest-paid actress in Pakistan, who reportedly takes Rs 3 to 5 lakh per film.

On the work front, Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan reunite once again for another series titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. This is Pakistan's first original Netflix series and will also feature Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed.