This actress started off her acting career on television with sitcoms flaunting her versatility. She made her acting debut with a star-studded movie that became one of the blockbusters raking in about Rs 80 crore. Over the years, she has been part of several high-profile movies, working alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and several other Bollywood actors. Though her acting career gave her immense popularity, her personal life made headlines too. She is none other than Tannaz Irani.

Born in 1971 in Mumbai, Tannaz began her acting career in the 1990s, being part of popular sitcoms including Zaban Sambhal Ke, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Do Aur Do Paanch, Gudgudee, and Ssshhhh Koi Hai among others. She made her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel-starrer Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. Since then, she has been part of films like Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, and more.

Talking about her personal life, she got married to theatre artist Farid Currim, who was almost twice her age. Their marriage lasted for eight years, and then the two got divorced. The ex-couple has one daughter named Zianne, who stays with Farid. It is said that their relationship started facing problems due to the difference in their stages of life. Tanaaz said in an interview that she wanted to party and be busy with work, but he had already seen all that. They both were in different phases of life, she had said.



In 2007, she tied the knot with Bakhtiyaar Irani whom she met on the sets of Fame Gurukul. The duo fell in love, however, Irani’s family objected to their union, considering Tannaz was six years older than Bakhtiyaar. Also due to religious differences, his family strongly opposed it. Tanaaz is a Parsi by birth and some people from her community opposed this relationship because she married into another religion. But she did not back off. Bakhtiyaar’s sister Delnaaz Irani and his elder brother Paurus Irani, convinced their parents. The couple has two children –a son named Zeus, and a daughter named Zara.