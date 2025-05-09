The actress detailed that her mother had gone for a walk and never returned, and tragically, she was brought back in a coffin three days later.

Often, Bollywood actresses accompany their mothers on offshore shoots. Similarly, this actress took her mother to Prague for a film shoot, but her mother passed away during the shoot, leaving her devastated. During this difficult time, her co-star provided constant support. Reportedly, producer Yash Johar cancelled the shoot in Prague due to the death. Despite the heavy losses incurred, her co-star reduced his salary to help complete the film, which is none other than Duplicate featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film also has Sonali Bendre and a cameo by Kajol.

During the filming of the 1998 film Duplicate in Prague, Juhi Chawla's mother passed away, leaving her devastated. Shah Rukh Khan was a constant support, ensuring she wasn't alone and lifting her spirits. Juhi recalled, "Shah Rukh was with me when we were there. And I just being devastated. And to try and forget about it, I would just jump into work... And Shah Rukh would try and make us all laugh,” she had told in conversation with Rajeev Masand. Describing the experience as "horrific" Juhi detailed that her mother had gone for a walk and never returned, and tragically, she was brought back in a coffin three days later. Juhi described the experience as "extremely traumatic’, while crediting Shah Rukh for helping her cope with the loss.



