Meet actress, who is first to receive award for best villain, gave multiple blockbusters, highest grossing film earned Rs...

Kajol is a renowned Bollywood actress who has won numerous awards for most of her films which were blockbusters. For her film, Gupt, she won the award for Best Actress in a Negative Role and Tanhaji has been her highest grossing film.

There have been a few actors with links from Bollywood families which have made a mark in an industry which is rife with cutthroat competition, favouritism under the glitz and glamour and is highly dynamic. One such actress is Kajol. Known for her natural acting and strong screen presence, Kajol is the fourth-generation actress of her family. Her mother and her sister, veteran actresses Tanuja and Nutan respectively, their mother, Shobhna Samarth and her mother Rattan Bai have also contributed to Bollywood immensely.

What makes Kajol's career unique?

Kajol strongly carried forward this legacy by delivering a power packed performance in almost all her movies and made them a big hit. Some of her memorable films include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, Maa and Tanhaji. Her on-screen jodi with King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, impressed many fans and moviegoers alike. She is one of the actresses including Rani Mukerjee, Vidya Balan, Tabu and others who can singularly pull off any film. Her dramatic and full-of expressions acting have hooked viewers for years.

Kajol has won numerous awards for many of her films and her first, Filmfare Award, came in 1995 for the Best Actress for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge where she played the protagonist. Among those awards was an award that she received for playing a villain in Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997). Amid blockbuster movies, marvellous acting and numerous awards, Kajol’s highest grossing film has been Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which she starred alongside her husband Ajay Devgn. The 2020 film collected Rs. 279.50 crore.

Kajol is celebrating her 51st birthday today. Completing more than 30 years in the film industry, Kajol continues to shine on films, OTT, TV, and social media. Outside the film industry, she has built an impressive financial portfolio.