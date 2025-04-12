There is no dearth of talented actors in Indian cinema who have entertained us for years with their powerful performances on-screen. From Legendary Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore to Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor of today's generation, the dynamics of the Indian cinema is constantly changing.

There is no dearth of talented actors in Indian cinema who have entertained us for years with their powerful performances on-screen. From Legendary Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore to Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor of today's generation, the dynamics of the Indian cinema is constantly changing. Even the audiences are so much connected with the favourite stars that they are often eager to learn about their personal lives. In this article, we will tell you about an Indian actress who is close friends with Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani.

There's is no iota of doubt that this actress is millennials' favourite who ruled hearts with her impactful performance in Dostana, Fashion, Mary Kom, Krrish 3, Bajirao Mastani, The Sky is Pink, and who will forget Barfi? Well, we have given more than enough hints! It's none other than superstar Priyanka Chopra.

The latest news is that Priyanka Chopra is going to appear in India's superhero franchise, Krrish 4, alongside superstar Hritik Roshan. She is all set to return as Priya Mehra in the superhit franchise she's been a part of since its inception. As per media reports, choosing her for the role was a natural choice given her familiarity with the film and her successful on-screen chemistry with Hritik Roshan. The duo appeared together in 'Agneepath' as well.

Moreover, reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in legendirector SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 is one the most anticipated projects that is currently in the making. According to Bollywood Hungama, Priyanka will become the highest-paid Indian actress, surpassing Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor- with the rumoured fees she took for the project is said to be Rs 30 crores.

Personal life Priyanka Chopra is married to popular American singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knots in December, 2018 and welcomed daughter Maltie Marie via surrogacy on January 15, 2022. The actress is close friends with Isha Ambani and was also invited to the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July, 2024.