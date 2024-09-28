Twitter
Meet actress who gained stardom after debut, married former CM, became his second wife, her net worth is...

Kannada star actress and producer Radhika Kumaraswamy got embroiled in controversies after marrying JDS leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy. Their marriage caused a stir not only in the film industry but also in the world of politics.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 06:15 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet actress who gained stardom after debut, married former CM, became his second wife, her net worth is...
Radhika Kumaraswamy
Actors do great work in the film industry but their personal lives are often more discussed than their personal lives. Today, we will talk about a Kannada film actress and producer Radhika Kumaraswamy who, 18 years ago, married JDS leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy and caused a stir not only in the film industry but also the world of politics. 

The actress who got married to a former CM is...

Radhika Kumaraswamy, the charming actress, had a successful film career but prioritised love over her career. She fell in love and got married to JDS leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy's personal life, which created an uproar. Radhika Kumaraswamy debuted in films in 2002 with the Kannada film 'Neela Megha Shama'. She then made her debut as an adult with 'Ninagagi', opposite Vijay Raghavendra, followed by 'Tavarige Baa Tangi', starring Shivrajkumar. 

Radhika Kumaraswamy's career

Radhika Kumaraswamy worked in 30 films before she turned producer. Her first film as a producer was 'Lucky' (2012) starring Yash. Her other popular films include Thayi Illada Thabbali, Iyarkai, Ulla Kadathal, Anatharu, Sweety Nanna Jodi, Oppanda, and Ravi Bopanna. 

Radhika got married against the family's wishes

Reportedly, Radhika went against her family's wishes to marry HD Kumaraswamy. When the couple tied the knot, HD Kumaraswamy was 47. Radhika was 27 years younger than him. She became his second wife. In a 2010 interview, Radhika revealed that she was married to the former CM since 2006 and that they also have a daughter named Shamika. 

Radhika Kumaraswamy's net worth 

Radhika Kumaraswamy might not be popular as an actress now but she has a successful business. Her estimated net worth is Rs 124 crore. Her husband HD Kumaraswamy has assets worth Rs 181 crore.

