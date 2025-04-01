Jessica Simpson was sexually abused in her childhood by a girl. The singing sensation, who has also acted in a few movies, grew up to become a sex symbol herself. Jessica recently revealed that she drinks a Chinese syrup containing snake sperm to enhance her vocals.

Born in 1980, Jessica Simpson is a famous American singer, actress, and fashion designer. Her life journey is nothing less than a film in itself as Jessica experienced sexual abuse in her childhood, grew up to become a sex symbol herself, and has had two failed marriages. Her recent revelation of drinking snake sperm as a secret for her good vocals has brought her back in the limelight.

In her memoir Open Book published in 2000, the singer-actress revealed that she was sexually abused from the age of 6 to 12 by a girl, who was just one year older than her and was the daughter of a family friend. "It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable. As a child, I didn’t know what was going on", Jessica wrote in her book.

In the late 1990s, Jessica grew up as a teen singing idol and was often described as a sex symbol by the media. Her sex symbol image was solidified after her portrayal of Daisy Duke in her music video These Boots Are Made For Walkin. She recorded her own version of the song for the soundtrack of the 2005 film The Dukes of Hazzard, with which Jessica had also made her acting debut.

In 2002, Simpson married the American singer-actor Nick Lachey and also headlined the reality TV series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica (2003-2005) with him before divorcing him in 2006. Jessica tied the knot with former American professional football player Eric Johnson in 2014 and the couple separated in January 2025.

The American singer, who has recorded multiple studio albums such as Sweet Kisses, Irresistible, In The Skin, and A Public Affair, recently revealed in an Instagram reel that she has been drinking a Chinese herbal syrup containing snake sperm to better her vocals. Jessica Simpson said in the clip, "They're like, 'What are you drinking?' It's this Chinese herb thing. I'm like, 'I don't know. My vocal coach told me to drink it. And they Googled it, and it's snake sperm. It's like a honey. If you want a good vocal, you gotta drink snake sperm."

After her Hollywood debut in The Dukes of Hazzard, Simpson also starred in three other films including Employee of the Month, Blonde Ambition, and Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous. She has appeared in several reality TV series. In 2005, she launched her fashion called The Jessica Simpson Collection.