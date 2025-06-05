Archana is a two-time National Award-winning actress, and she's making her comeback with Shashtipoorthi. In 1996, Archana played a tribal woman in Nireekshana that made headlines due to her costume of saree without a blouse.

Two-time National Award-winning actress Archana had won hearts with her powerful role as a tribal girl in Nireekshana. Now, she’s making a comeback with the film Shashtipoorthi. Her dedication to the Telugu film industry is still remembered fondly.

There was a time when heroines were cast only for glamorous roles or comic dance numbers. But today, many actresses have proven that they can take on strong, challenging roles and even carry entire films on their shoulders.

One such actress was Archana. She starred in the memorable film Nireekshana, where she not only played the lead role but also managed to look glamorous even in a simple sari. After a long break, Archana is returning to the big screen with Shashtipoorthi. During the film’s promotion, she spoke to the media and shared some interesting memories from Nireekshana.

Archana said, "In that film, I played the role of a tribal girl. I acted wearing a sari without a blouse for that character. At the time, a lot of people were surprised to hear that." She added, "I knew that director Balu Mahendra always focused on acting. I trusted him, and that’s why I did the role. His films never have vulgarity. It was an honour for me to work with such a director."

Released in 1986, Nireekshana won hearts across the board. Not just the critics, but even the songs from the film became quite popular. Archana’s role was widely appreciated, and the film gave her a distinct identity.

In her new film Shashtipoorthi, actor Rajendra Prasad plays the male lead. Archana is once again set to impress the audience with her strong screen presence and character. Her dedication to cinema and the sincerity she brings to her roles are still remembered in the Telugu film industry. Archana says she is still open to taking on bold and challenging roles even now.