An actor wishes to be in the news for the work he or she does. However, many times, their personal life are pried by the media and even by some over-enthusiastic fans who keep a tab of their every activity of their idol. Today we will discuss an actress, who became a star after her debut film, and went on to star in several commercial successes. However, she wasn't that lucky in personal life, and had gone through two failed marriages. Where is she now? Who is she? Let's find out.

Meet Radhika Kumarswamy, who is active in films for two decades. In 2002, Kumarswamy made her acting debut as the leading lady in Ninagagi opposite Vijay Raghavendra. The film became one of the highest-grossing Kannada films. It was the remake of Malayalam film Niram (1999), and later it was also remade in Bollywood as Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003) which marked debut of Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh.

Over the years, Radhika starred in several successful films, in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu languages, including Mani, Ooh La La; Hudugigaagi, Thayi Illada Thabbali, Mane Magalu, Iyarkai, Auto Shankar, Tavarige Baa Tangi, Hatavadi, Ulla Kadathal, and several others.

Radhika Kumarswamy sad fate in love

Radhika, also lovingly known as Kutty Radhika, got married twice. First, at 13, she tied the knot with businessman Ratan Kumar in 2000. Two years after marriage, Ratan died due to a heart attack. In 2007, the actress got married for the second time. She tied the knot with HD Kumaraswamy, son of former Indian Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. The first wife of HD Kumarswamy is Anitha Kumaraswamy, they got married in 1985. Radhika and HD Kumarswamy welcomed a daughter Shamika in 2014. However, Radhika's second marriage also didn't last, and they got separated in 2015.

Radhika Kumarswamy's comeback in films, and where is she now?

After her second marriage, Radhika took a break of five years and returned to movies in 2013. In 2012, Radhika launched her own production house named after her daughter Shamika Enterprises. Radhika continues to produce and act in Kannada films. She was last seen in the 2024 supernatural thriller Bhairadevi, she starred in it and also produced it under her banner.

