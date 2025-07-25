Meet actress, who beat Gal Gadot at beauty pageant, faced harassment, left acting after making allegations against...

After the controversy, the actress turned to spirituality, spent over a year in an ashram, doing yoga, meditation, and menial chores.

Born in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, into a Bengali Hindu family, this actress studied at D.B.M.S. English School. She attended Savitribai Phule Pune University but dropped out of college to pursue modelling. She gained recognition after winning the Femina Miss India Universe Title in 2004. She also beat International icon Gal Gadot at the Miss Universe pageant to be among the top ten contestants. It was in 2005, she made her entry in Bollywood alongside two actors and became a sensation with her bold role and beautiful looks. Following this, she appeared in over 10 films between 2005 to 2010. It was in 2018, she opened up about her absence from movies, alleging that a traumatic experience on the sets of a movie in 2008 caused her depression. She stayed in an ashram for a year as part of her spiritual journey after the controversy. The actress in question is none other than Tanushree Dutta.



Tanushree Dutta's controversy

Tanushree Dutta made her acting debut with Aashiq Banaya Aapne alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood. Her notable films include Bhagam Bhag and Dhol. After having been out of the Bollywood spotlight for several years, she accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. Following which, she became the center of controversy with her allegations, igniting the "Me Too" movement in India. A police complaint was filed in October 2018; however, the allegations were denied, and the police cleared the charges in 2019, and the Mumbai magistrate court dismissed the complaint. After the controversy, she turned to spirituality, spent over a year in an ashram, doing yoga, meditation, and menial chores. She also travelled to sacred places like Ladakh to learn Buddhist meditation techniques, including Vipassana.



Tanushree Dutta alleged facing harassment inside her own home

Most recently, Tanushree made a shocking revelation that she has been facing harassment inside her own house. She posted a video in which she can be seen weeping and asking for help. “Guys, I'm being harassed in my own home. I'm being harassed in my own home. I just called the cops. I got worried and called the police. The police came. They asked me to come to the police station to launch a proper complaint. I'm probably going to go tomorrow or the day after. I'm not well. I've been harassed so much in the last 4-5 years that my health has deteriorated. I'm not able to do any work. My house is a mess. I can't even hire maids because they planted maids in my house. And I had such a bad experience with maids coming in and stealing and doing all kinds of things. I have to do all my work. People come outside my door. I'm being troubled in my own house. Please someone help me,” she said.