Meet actress who starred in Rs 475 crore film, then gave four flops, is now making OTT debut with...

Born in Delhi, this actress studied tourism and worked at the ITC hotel before transitioning into the film industry. She ventured into modelling, and later, a big production house launched her with a three-film deal. She made her debut with a romantic comedy; however, it was her fourth film that went on to become a blockbuster, earning Rs 475 crore. Later, she continued with four flops, and now she is set for her digital debut in a Netflix show. We are talking about none other than Vaani Kapoor.

Vaani Kapoor set to make her OTT debut

Vaani Kapoor began her film career with Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. She received the Best Female Debut award at the 59th Filmfare Awards. Her subsequent films, Aaha Kalyanam and Befikre, underperformed at the box office. She took a brief break and returned to films with the action thriller War (2019) alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film broke several opening day records and became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019, earning Rs 475 crore worldwide. Following that, the actress has delivered consecutive flops, except for Raid 2. Now, the actress is geared up for her maiden web series titled Mandala Murders.



Vaani Kapoor talks about Mandala Murders

Vaani’s Mandala Murders is a first-of-its-kind mythological crime thriller series, directed by Gopi Puthran. Bankrolled by YRF Entertainment, the show also features Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Talking about her OTT debut, she stated, “I was looking for something incredibly special and challenging to mark my debut on Netflix streaming, and I’m glad I found Mandala Murders, where I’m venturing into bolder territory and taking centre stage in a thriller that pushes me both physically and psychologically. It is a genre I’ve never explored before. Taking this fearless leap has challenged me to discover new layers of intensity, grit, and vulnerability, which I believe are essential for truly compelling storytelling.”

She added, “I love streaming because an actress gets more meatier projects and roles to show our craft on screen, which is more often very limited when it comes to theatrical movies, as it’s mostly centred around our male actors.”



Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Raid 2 alongside Ajay Devgn. She also worked in Khel Khel Mein, Shamshera, Bell Bottom, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, among others.