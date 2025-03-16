She first gained recognition when she participated in the International Teen Princess Contest in 1975

Legendary Bollywood actor Dev Anand introduced many stars to the silver screen, and one of them was Tina Munim, who later became the daughter-in-law of one of India’s richest families.

Tina Munim first gained recognition when she participated in the International Teen Princess Contest in 1975. She won two prestigious titles—Miss Bikini and Miss Photogenic. Following this, she dreamed of moving to Paris to pursue fashion designing. However, before she could leave, Dev Anand convinced her to join Bollywood. It wasn’t easy for him, but in 1978, he launched her in his film Desh-Pardes, according to reports.

Tina, the youngest among 10 siblings, went on to have a successful Bollywood career, starring in several hit films like Karz, Rocky, and Sautan. However, her journey in films was short, lasting only 13 years. Her last film was Jigarwala in 1991.

According to reports, in 1986, Tina met Anil Ambani at a wedding. At that time, she didn’t even know about Reliance Industries. She was instantly drawn to Anil, but his family opposed their relationship because Tina was an actress. Heartbroken, Anil distanced himself from her.

However, fate brought them back together in 1989 when an earthquake struck the United States, where Tina was at the time. Concerned, Anil called her, and their conversation rekindled their bond. Their love story culminated in marriage in 1991, after which Tina left the film industry to focus on family life, according to reports.