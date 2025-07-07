Meet actress, Hollywood’s highest grossing lead actor, part of MCU, beats Robert Downey Jr, Samuel L Jackson, has box office gross of Rs...

Scarlett Johansson has become the highest grossing lead actor in Hollywood, beating the other highest grossing actors like Samuel L Jackson, Robert Downey Jr, and Chris Pratt all of whom are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Majority of her earnings come from the Avengers' movies.

Known for her strong female character in some of the most popular movies including the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which her portrayal of the Black Widow became one of the most highlighted MCU superhero. Scarlett Johansson has become the highest grossing lead actor in Hollywood, beating the other highest grossing actors like Samuel L Jackson, Robert Downey Jr, and Chris Pratt all of whom are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Johansson has a lifetime box office gross of USD 14.8 billion (Rs 126,895 crores) so far.

Scarlett’s mega earnings from Avengers

According to the trade portal The Numbers, majority of this share is attributed to Scarlett’s MCU movies which include The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) all of which constitute USD 8.7 billion (Rs 746 crore). What gave her the advantage is her playing the original character of Natasha Romanov in eight films and one standalone movie on the character.

Apart from Avengers and Captain America, other films that have garnered much popularity among MCU fans featuring the actress are Iron Man 2 (2010), and the two-part Sing animated franchise (2016, 2021) by Universal Pictures. Scarlett has also done voice acting for many movies like The Spongebob Squarepants movie, Transformers One, The Jungle Book, Her, Sing 1 and 2, and more.

However, Johansson’s latest venture, sci-fi action adventure film Jurassic World Rebirth directed by Gareth Edwards has left everyone behind as it garnered USD 318 billion (Rs ) over the extended opening weekend worldwide.

In a report, The Wrap stated that this new record of becoming the global box office's highest grossing lead actor before inflation adjustment is all due to Jurassic World Rebirth. The films proved mega blockbuster for the actress as it returned $318 million in its first six days, among the 2025 releases so far. In the movie, Johansson plays Zora Bennett, an ex-military and covert operation expert who heads a mission to one of the few islands where dinosaurs still exist.