An actor’s life might look perfect on screen, but behind the glamour lies years of hard work and personal hardships. One such inspiring story is that of National Award-winning actress Sarika. From being the breadwinner of her family at just five years old to becoming one of Indian cinema’s most respected names, her journey speaks volumes about her strength and dedication.

Forced to grow up too soon

Born in New Delhi to a Marathi-Rajput family, Sarika’s childhood was far from normal. Her father abandoned the family when she was very young, leaving her with the responsibility of supporting her mother and siblings. She could not go to school and began working as a child artist at the age of five.

She appeared in popular films like Majhli Didi, Hamraaz, and Satyakam, and later made her adult debut with Geet Gaata Chal. By 15, she had already become a leading actress.

A controversial relationship and single motherhood

Sarika's personal life grabbed headlines in the late 70s and 80s when she got involved with superstar Kamal Haasan, who was then married to dancer Vani Ganapathy. Their relationship drew a lot of criticism, especially after Sarika became pregnant.

The couple eventually married in 1988 and had two daughters, Shruti (born in 1986) and Akshara (1991). However, their marriage didn’t last, and they separated a few years later. Their divorce was finalised in 2004.

Struggles During Lockdown

Even after decades in the industry, Sarika faced financial troubles during the COVID-19 lockdown. She returned to acting out of necessity. Speaking to News18, she shared, “Lockdown happened and the money ran out, so where do you go? You go back to acting because in theatre you just get like ₹2000-2700 and you can’t do anything… I thought it would be for a year but it turned out to be five years. Those were great five years.”

Despite all odds, Sarika continues to shine, proving that true talent and resilience always find their way back.