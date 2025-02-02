ENTERTAINMENT
Born and raised in Delhi, moved to Mumbai in 2013 after graduation to pursue a career in acting, she has spoken publicly about the struggles she faced in the city as a newcomer to the industry.
Achieving success in film industry is no easy feat. Starting with a modest salary of Rs 15,000 as a dance teacher, this actress moved to Mumbai and worked as a yoga instructor for women in her building. Her big break came after landing advertisement roles, followed by a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabra. This led to her pivotal role in Aamir Khan's blockbuster film Dangal, catapulting her to overnight stardom. She is none other than Sanya Malhotra.
Sanya's journey began when she left her dance teaching job to audition for Dance India Dance, although she didn't make it far. She then stayed in Mumbai, fell in love with the city, and eventually returned to pursue acting. With only Rs 10,000, she struggled to find work, even offering to assist choreographers or directors, but received no offers. To make ends meet, she started teaching yoga to aunties in her building. She landed her first ad as a second lead, followed by a lead role in another ad directed by Ram Madhvani. She continued auditioning and eventually got a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office for a film role. Although the film was shelved, it marked a significant step in her journey.
Later, Sanya received another call from Chhabra's office this time to audition for the lead role in Dangal. After a series of auditions and meetings with Aamir Khan, she was selected to play Babita Kumari, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh who played Geeta. This marked a turning point in her career, and made her overnight sensation. With a remarkable debut, Sanya made an instant impact in the acting world, having worked in 15 films including Badhaai Ho, Jawan, Love Hostel, Kathal and Sam Bahadur among others in her 9-year career.
Up next, Sanya will be seen in Mrs, directed by Aarti Kadav, playing the role of a dancer and teacher navigating marriage and societal expectations. She has won the 'Best Actress' award at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival for her performance. The film is a remake of the Malayalam drama The Great Indian Kitchen. It is set to release on ZEE5 on February 7, 2025.
