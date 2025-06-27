Actress Rashii Khanna who is a big name in the South film industry and has starred alongside Bollywood biggies like John Abraham and Shahid Kapoor was once a UPSC aspirant and a brilliant student as she topped her class 12 but eventually landed in the film industry.

We all hear about the hard work and determination required to be a UPSC topper and for millions this remains their ultimate dream. However, there are still many who leave this dream to go on to achieve other fulfilments in life. South film actress Rashii Khanna once aspired to become a civil servant by cracking the prestigious UPSC exam. However, life took her to another path where she received fame, success, and made a name for herself. Not only in the South film industry, where she did numerous films alongside prominent actors, but she also starred alongside Bollywood biggies like John Abraham and Shahid Kapoor.

Rashii Khanna, a UPSC aspirant

Rashii was born and raised in Delhi and has always been an extraordinary child with a sharp mind and hard work. A brilliant student, Rashii Khanna topped her Class 12 board exams and thereafter earned a degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi’s prestigious Lady Shri Ram College. During her college days, she decided to crack UPSC exams and get a qualified job in the civil services.

Just like almost every child in a middle-class family, she had no background in films, and her goal was simple, to have a secure and respectable career. In many of her interviews, Rashii has revealed that “acting wasn’t even a consideration”, signaling that becoming an actress was a mere accident or a coincidence. A lot of actors have opined that they never wanted to pursue acting or never thought of entering the movie business. She also said that success for her was all about hard work, self-reliance, and stability.

Her switch had been drastic, from an academic and study-oriented life and career to the glamour, fame and drama industry. With her excellent track record in her studies to her brilliant work in the film industry, Rashii Khanna truly embodies the ‘beauty with the brain’ title’.

Her switch to film industry

She gradually went towards acting from an initial career in advertising agency where she worked as a copywriter, she then transitioned to modeling. Soon after she landed the main role opposite John Abraham in Shoojit Sircar’s 2013 political thriller ‘Madras Cafe’. Before stepping into acting, Rashii Khanna worked as a writer at an advertising agency. She then transitioned to modelling and subsequently acting. She then went on to do big roles in the South film industry. She also starred in ‘Farzi’ alongside Shahid Kapoor.