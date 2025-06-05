Besides earnings, she owns a Rs 17.01 crore apartment in one of Mumbai’s most posh locations, Pali Hills, a house worth Rs 7 crore in her hometown Shimla and a luxurious house in Beverly Hills.

This Bollywood actress ruled the film industry as one of the leading actresses in the 2000s, delivering box office successes with movies co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan among others. Over the years, she earned fame and money from acting and brand endorsements, however, her business acumen compounded wealth. She turned around Rs 35 crore investment into Rs 350 crore, a 10x return with investment in the Indian Premier League team, she is none other than Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings.

Preity Zinta’s IPL journey is a masterclass in strategic investment and accumulating wealth. From buying Rs 35 crore to Rs 350 crore stake, her wealth was powered by rights, and ratings, without any acting scenes. She came on board as co-owner of Punjab Kings in 2008, when nobody dared to sports ownership. Her single investment ballooned over a decade, courtesy of Punjab Kings’ valuation surges, brand building and IPL fandom. Her biggest payday came with cricket kits, soaring media rights, and broadcast deal revenue records. In 2024, she pulled in Rs 664 crore in revenue and Rs 252 crore in profits. With expansion into leagues like the CPL, her team Punjab Kings has become a transnational sports business, growing Zinta’s equity manifold.



According to a TOI report, Preity Zinta boasts a staggering net worth of Rs 183 crore. Besides earnings, she owns a Rs 17.01 crore apartment in one of Mumbai’s most posh locations, Pali Hills, a house worth Rs 7 crore in her hometown Shimla and a luxurious house in Beverly Hills where she resides with her husband Gene Goodenough and her kids- Jai and Gia. Apart from properties, she also boasts a high-end collection of cars, Porsche, Mercedes Benz E Class, BMW and Lexus LX 400 crossover.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta is to make a comeback on the silver screen after seven years of sabbatical. She has been preparing for her role alongside Sunny Deol in the upcoming film, Lahore 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and produced by Aamir Khan, it is a period drama which is set in the India-Pakistan partition era. There are reports that Zinta charged Rs 10 crore for her role.