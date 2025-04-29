She also sparked controversy in an interview with the magazine when she claimed Amitabh Bachchan was a "super international gangster" who was after her life.

Amitabh Bachchan never became an overnight sensation, but national recognition and fame came with hard work and perseverance. He became a national sensation with movies like Zanjeer, Don, Deewar, and Coolie, and gradually gained global recognition. There came a moment when he was nominated among Elvis Presley, Marlon Brando, and Michael Jackson, among others, in the 'Star of Millennium' category. He was even nominated as one of the 10 most handsome men. However, there was one yesteryear actress who boldly expressed her disagreement with his nominations and even tagged them as the 'biggest jokes' on national television.

We are talking about the late actress Parveen Babi, one of Bollywood's iconic stars, who sparked controversy with a witty remark about Amitabh Bachchan. During a conversation with Shekhar Suman, she humorously commented on his nomination as "Star of the Millennium," saying it was a joke considering he was listed alongside icons like Marlon Brando, Elvis Presley, and Michael Jackson. She also poked fun at his nomination as the 10th most handsome man, suggesting his strength lies in acting, not appearance.



One of the Reddit users posted the throwback video that has the caption: "Parveen didn't even hesitate." and the netizens chimed in to share their views on the same. A user reacted, "Not sure about the millennial thing as don't know how much Bachhan was influential at that time but she is surely right about looks!" A second user suggested, "They both do not share an amicable past. Something major happened between these two, Parveen shouted at Amitabh in between sets."

Meanwhile, Parveen Babi and Amitabh starred together in several films, including Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Kaala Patthar. Their on-screen chemistry was a hit, leading to rumours of a romantic relationship, despite Amitabh being married to Jaya Bachchan. Parveen also sparked controversy in an interview with the magazine when she claimed Amitabh Bachchan was a "super international gangster" who was after her life. She alleged that his goons kidnapped her, performed surgery, and implanted a transmitter or chip under her ear on an island. Post the rumours, Amitabh distanced himself from Parveen.

Parveen Babi passed away in January 2005 at the age of 55, in her apartment in Mumbai. An autopsy stated that she died from organ failure and diabetes.